iPhone 13 will make the iPhone 12 look ancient with this upgrade

The iPhone 12 has launched to some controversy. One of its biggest faults lies in its poor battery life, which is the unfortunate consequence of its 5G capabilities. However, there's some good news: the iPhone 13 is already making the iPhone 12 look like ancient technology.

The iPhone 12 is using Qualcomm's X55 5G Modem, but MacRumors confirms that Apple will be launching products throughout 2021 that are equipped with a superior X60 5G Modem from Qualcomm.

Qualcomm's X55 5G Modem created a plethora of issues for the iPhone 12. Primarily, it drains power out of the phone, which is why when we tested the iPhone 12 with 5G on, it lasted around two hours less than with 5G off.

Additionally, it costs a lot, which is part of the reason why Apple might have cut various accessories from being packaged with the iPhone 12. However, the X60 should remedy many of these issues. Now, it'll be a part of the iPhone 13's primary chipset, which should increase battery life and reduce costs.

5G is most certainly the future of mobile data, but these obstacles are going to make it seem not worth the trouble. Additionally, the X60 should allow for increased performance and a longer-ranged connection.

If you were in the market for a new iPhone, you might want to reconsider. The iPhone 13 and many of Apple's products throughout 2021 could feature upgrades that make the iPhone 12 seem outdated.