iPhone 12 release date revealed by reliable leaker

Endless iPhone 12 rumors give us a picture of Apple's forthcoming flagship devices but what people really want to know is when these phones will be released.

Well, we now have a pretty good idea. Based on a new leak, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max will be released on October 19 with pre-orders beginning on Oct 12. Unfortunately, you'll need to wait until November for the Pro models.

The info comes from reliable leaker Jon Prosser, who has accurately predicted the release of other Apple products (and is a trustworthy leaker based on our research). If his intel is accurate, the iPhone 12 will be revealed and launched a month later than expected. The past eight major iPhones, going back to the iPhone 5, were announced in September. According to Prosser, the 2020 iPhone event will take place on October 12.

New, adjusted Apple dates!Apple Watch & iPad- Via press release- Week 37 w/c Sep 7iPhone 12 event- Week 42 w/c Oct 12iPhone 12 devices - Preorders week 42 w/c Oct 12- Shipping week 43 w/c Oct 19iPhone 12 Pro devices- Preorder and shipping in Nov (no exact date yet)August 12, 2020

Apple had already confirmed new iPhones for 2020 but with the caveat that they would be released later than the company has previously "launched" flagship phones. Of course, this is not just any year; the coronavirus pandemic has forced companies to delay products for various reasons, from supply chain slowdowns to workplace disruptions.

iPhone 12 models and specs

There will supposedly be four new iPhone 12 models: a 5.4-inch iPhone 12, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and a 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. The iPhone 12 is expected to cost around $699 with the pricier models going well beyond $1,000.

All four of these phones will be powered by Apple's new A14 Bionic chip, which could see performance gains of up to 40% compared with the A13 Bionic. These phones might flaunt OLED displays which would be a first for Apple after using LCD panels in previous devices. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max are rumored to pack 4GB of RAM while the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max will have 6GB.

All four iPhones are also rumored to be 5G compatible, although it's unclear which bands they will support. Previous rumors claimed the phones would come with a 120 Hz panel but the latest info puts that feature at risk.