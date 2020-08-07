iPhone 12 could skip this exciting feature — and give the Galaxy Note 12 an edge

Those who are eagerly awaiting the iPhone 12 might be disappointed by the latest news coming out of the rumor mill. A new leak from DSCC analyst Ross Young claims that none of the upcoming iPhone 12 models will have a 120Hz display.

This is particularly disappointing because Samsung's newly announced Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra both feature superfast displays. Hertz (Hz) refers to the refresh rate of a display, or the number of frames it can display in a second. The higher the hertz, the smoother animations will look and feel.

Our sources indicate no 120Hz hardware on new iPhones. You need 120Hz driver ICs.August 4, 2020

It was previously assumed that the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max would jump to a 120Hz panel while the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max would keep the standard 60Hz display. Now it seems like none of the new phones will get the upgrade, although it's unclear if they'll all be stuck at 60Hz. Apple could follow Google's path with the Pixel 4 XL and outfit the upcoming models with a 90Hz display.

It has been an unpredictable year but Apple's big iPhone event is historically held in September, so we're probably a month or two away from an official iPhone 12 reveal. Previous leaks claim there will be four new iPhone models, a budget-friendly 5.4-inch iPhone 12, 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max and iPhone 12 Pro models and a flagship 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Max Pro.

Of course, these phones will be powered by an A14 Bionic chip. The folks here at Laptop Mag are especially excited about the CPU because it could give us a glimpse at what will power the next generation of MacBooks. We'll keep you up-to-date on all the latest iPhone news and give you a full rundown when Apple takes the wraps off the hotly anticipated devices.