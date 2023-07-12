I review gaming laptops for a living — act fast on the best Prime Day gaming laptop deal

By Momo Tabari
published

One of my favorite gaming laptops sees $250 on Prime Day

MSI Katana 15
(Image credit: Laptop Mag/Momo Tabari)

Prime Day 2023 has burst through the door and it's presenting us with great deals left and right, and if you're in need of new hardware to game with, it's easy to get overwhelmed with the amount of gaming laptops on sale right now. But as someone who has been reviewing laptops for years, I've found the best gaming laptop deal for something I personally tested and fell in love with. Yes, the MSI Katana 15 is now $250 off in this phenomenal deal.

Packed with a 13th Gen Intel i7 processor and RTX 4070, the MSI Katana 15 is $1,349 at Amazon. I've seen plenty of gaming laptop deals during Prime Day, but this one is easily the most impressive, offering ideal mid-range RTX 4070 gaming performance alongside a powerful processor for 16% off.

MSI Katana 15: $1,599

MSI Katana 15: $1,599 $1,349 @ Amazon
The MSI Katana 15 is an excellent mid-range gaming laptop boasting an Intel Core i7-13620H processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage and a 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080-pixel IPS 144Hz display. While we found its color depth and peak brightness to be underwhelming, it is an excellent choice for cost conscious gamers needing something strong without breaking the bank.

View Deal

Why the MSI Katana 15 is the best gaming laptop Prime Day deal

The MSI Katana 15 is an excellent mid-range gaming laptop boasting Intel Core i7-13620H processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage and a 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080-pixel IPS 144Hz display. While we found its color depth and peak brightness to be underwhelming, it is an excellent choice for cost conscious gamers needing something strong without breaking the bank.

When I reviewed the MSI Katana 15 I gave it a 4/5 and noted its superb gaming performance, solid productivity scores, satisfying keyboard and decent sound system. Even at its initial launch price, I believed it was pretty affordable for its specs and that MSI had chose great price at $1,599. But now seeing that the laptop has dropped to $1,349, it has become a real steal.

On the Geekbench 5.5 overall performance test, the Katana 15's multi-core score of 11,581 is surprisingly great considering the category average is all the way down at 5,643. It also performed excellently in gaming metrics, managing 96 frames per second on Grand Theft Auto V at 1080p, 94 fps on Far Cry 6, 103 fps on Dirty 5, 106 fps on Assassin's Creed Valhalla and 99 fps on Borderlands 3. 

There are only major two reasons we'd recommend against purchasing the MSI Katana 15 as your next gaming laptop. First of all, it's only ideal for those needing a mid-tier GPU, as those who prefer budget or high-end laptops should look elsewhere. But even then, I've previously written about how buying an RTX 4080 laptop or higher is setting your money on fire, so be sure to reconsider that decision.

Second, the Katana 15's display is underwhelming and is easily its greatest flaw. It only reproduced 46.1% of the DCI-P3 color gamut in our tests, and its average brightness rested at 248 nits. This is undeniably lackluster and dim, but considering the price point, it's no surprise that MSI had to sacrifice something to maintain its affordability.

Looking for more phenomenal Prime Day deals? We've got you covered! Visit our Prime Day deals hub for the best summer discounts.

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Gaming Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 383 deals
Filters
Arrow
Asus ROG Strix Scar 18
(2TB 32GB RAM)
Our Review
1
ASUS ROG Strix Scar 18 (2023)...
Amazon
View Deal
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro (Gen 7)
(1TB Intel Core i7)
Our Review
2
Lenovo - Legion Pro 5i 16"...
Best Buy
View Deal
Alienware m17 R5 AMD Advantage
(17.3-inch)
Our Review
3
Alienware m17 R5 Gaming...
Dell
$1,849.99
View Deal
Recommended Retail...
HP Victus 15
(15.6-inch 8GB RAM)
Our Review
4
Victus by HP Gaming Laptop...
HP (US)
View Deal
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro (Gen 7)
(15.6-inch 2TB)
Our Review
5
Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 7 Intel...
Walmart
$1,799.99
View Deal
MSI Titan GT77 HX
(17.3-inch)
Our Review
6
MSI 17.3" Titan GT77HX Gaming...
BHPhoto
View Deal
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
Our Review
7
Predator Triton 300 SE Gaming...
Acer
View Deal
MSI Titan GT77 HX
(17.3-inch 2TB)
Our Review
8
MSI Titan GT77HX 17.3" UHD...
Target
View Deal
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro (Gen 7)
(1TB 16GB RAM)
Our Review
9
Lenovo Legion Pro 5i 16-in...
GameStop
View Deal
MSI Katana GF76
Our Review
10
MSI Katana GF76 12UD 023 17.3...
Buydig.com
View Deal
Load more deals
Momo Tabari
Momo Tabari
Contributing Writer

Self-described art critic and unabashedly pretentious, Momo finds joy in impassioned ramblings about her closeness to video games. She has a bachelor’s degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Brooklyn College and five years of experience in entertainment journalism. Momo is a stalwart defender of the importance found in subjectivity and spends most days overwhelmed with excitement for the past, present and future of gaming. When she isn't writing or playing Dark Souls, she can be found eating chicken fettuccine alfredo and watching anime.