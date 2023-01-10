Hurry! Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro just dropped back to lowest prices ever

Google's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro just dropped to their lowest prices ever for 2023. If you're shopping around for an unlocked phone under $500, here's a deal you'll want to snag.

Right now, you can get the Google Pixel 7 for just $499 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy. That's $100 off the Pixel 7's list price of $599 — its biggest markdown yet. The big box retailer also offers the Google Pixel 7 Pro for $749 (opens in new tab) ($150 off). These are the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro lowest prices to date and among the best phone deals of the new year.

Google Pixel 7 Unlocked: $599 $499 @ Best Buy

Save $100 on the Google Pixel 7. It packs a 6.3-inch FHD+ 90Hz display, Google Tensor G2 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. For capturing and recording images, it has a 50MP wide and 12MP ultrawide lens dual camera on the back with 10.8MP front camera. Google rates its battery life as up to 24 hours. t's IPX68 rated dust-and water resistant and has a rated battery life of up to 24 hours.

Google's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are the best smartphones for Android users. It's also a solid choice for anyone looking for a Samsung Galaxy phone or Apple iPhone alternative.

The Pixel 7 Pro packs a 6.7-inch, QHD+ 120Hz display and the same specs as the Pixel 7. Beyond the screen, just about the only difference is the camera hardware. It boasts a triple-camera array consisting of a 48MP telephoto 5x optical zoom, 50MP wide-angle and 12MP ultra-wide angle with autofocus.

I've been using the Pixel 7 Pro for two months now and it's been fantastic. I absolutely love its sleek, premium design, large display and snappy performance. It also integrates easily with my Pixelbook Go and Google Chromecast. Photos and videos are sharp and clear even at 5x zoom.

Whether you're looking new phone for yourself or someone else, the latest Google Pixel 7 phones are worth considering. Especially at this tempting deal price.