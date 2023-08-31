Huge iPhone 15 leaks show off new design from every angle — here’s why I find it boring (report)

We just got the clearest look at what the iPhone 15 will look like, and to be honest, it’s a bit of a snooze fest.

This comes courtesy of leaker Sonny Dickson on X, who revealed a selection of iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro dummy models.

The Emperor’s new curves

Nothing is left in doubt when it comes to these dummy model leaks, and they corroborate a lot of the leaks we’ve seen over the past few months. The USB-C port is clear as day, the mute switch remains, and the subtle softening to the edges of the aluminum band around the phone.

When writing about it, you can be easily fooled into thinking these are going to be some dramatic differences. But the differences are incredibly minor. I guess that comes with the territory of a best selling smartphone — you never really want to shake up the formula too much, even though it would have been an exciting prospect.

The same can be said for the iPhone 15 Pro too, which looks virtually identical to its predecessors except for its new Action Button and USB-C port.

Muted colors

Don’t get me wrong. As an elder emo, I’m all for desaturated colors in certain situations from clothing to wall art. But the standard iPhone is usually Apple’s main opportunity to go a bit bananas with its shades — literally for the iPhone 14 that sported a bright yellow option.

Instead, this year, the company has opted for a more muted palette for the iPhone 15, which is coming in black, pink, yellow, blue, and green. Going for pastels like this means they will blend into your aesthetic better rather than stand out, but I’m going to miss that pop of color for sure.

Outlook

None of this is to say the iPhone 15 is a bad-looking phone. Apple’s slabs continue to have a nice premium look and feel to them. But when it comes to that long overdue change in the design language (given they’ve been virtually identical since the iPhone 12 three years ago), this is a little disappointing.

I hope we see some more alterations further into the future with the iPhone 16, and as for this year’s models, we’ll hear a lot more about them at Apple’s Wanderlust event on September 12.