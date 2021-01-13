HP's excellent Spectre x360 15 with 11th Gen Core i7 is now $150 off

If you're looking for the best 2-in-1 laptop to buy, the HP Spectre x360 15t is one of our favorite convertibles. And for a limited time, you can snag one with the latest Intel 11 Gen processor for less.

Best Buy currently offers the HP Spectre x360 15t w/ 11th Gen Intel Core CPU for $1,450. Usually, this laptop retails for $1,600, so that's $150 off its normal price. This is one of the best laptop deals of 2021 so far.

HP Spectre x360 15 2-in-1: was $1,600 now $1,450 @ Best Buy

Now $150 off, the HP Spectre x360 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops to buy. It packs a 15.6-inch (3840 x 2160) 4K touchscreen, 2.8-GHz 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. View Deal

HP's versatile Spectre x360 is one of the best laptops for photo editing and other demanding tasks. The convertible's 360-degree hinge lets you easily transform the laptop into stand, tent or tablet mode when needed. Plus, it comes with a nifty stylus pen.

The Spectre x360 in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (3840 x 2160-pixel) 4K touchscreen, 2.8-GHz 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD

In our HP Spectre x360 15t review, the laptop we tested had a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H CPU. Its attractive, stylish design, beautiful 4K display, and comfortable keyboard were some of the things we liked about it. The HP Spectre x360 flaunts the same winning attributes — only with an upgraded CPU.

Given that the HP Spectre x360 we tested juggled just about everything we threw at it without issue, you can expect enhanced performance with the newer Intel chip.

With a weight of 4.2 pounds and dimensions of 14.2 x 8.9 x 0.8 inches, the Spectre x360 15 is lighter and smaller than its predecessor, the 2019 HP Spectre x360 15 (4.6 pounds and 14.2 x 9.8 x 0.8 inches) and Lenovo Yoga C940 (4.4 pounds and 14 x 9.4 x 0.7~0.8 inches). By comparison, it's lighter but slightly thicker than the Dell XPS 15 (4.5-pounds, 13.6 x 9.1 x 0.7-inches).

For your day-to-day connectivity needs, the Spectre x360 has a single Thunderbolt 3 port, a USB 3.0 Type-A, a USB Type-A port, and an HDMI port. There's also a headphone jack and microSD card slot onboard.

So if flexibility and performance in a laptop are important to you, the HP Spectre x360 15t is a solid choice.