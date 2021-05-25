HP Pro c640 G2 Chromebook for business revealed — boasting 11th Gen Intel CPUs and 12.5-hour battery life

HP launched today its revamped line of Chromebooks for business users featuring the latest 11th Gen Intel processors and impressive 12.5-hour battery life at a budget price.



Both the HP Pro c640 G2 Chromebook and HP Pro c640 G2 Chromebook Enterprise are available to nab right now. Last year's Enterprise model of the world's slimmest 14-inch business Chromebook landed on our list of best business laptops, so we're excited to see the improvements these fresh editions bring to the table.

HP Pro c640 G2 Chromebook

HP's refreshed Pro c640 G2 Chromebook is available to nab right now, with prices starting at $419.

Under the hood, expect up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processors with Iris Xe Graphics, along with up to 16GB DDR4 RAM and up to 256GB SSD for storage.



The business Chromebook's 14-inch display comes in either HD (1366x768) or FHD IPS (1920x1080), with an optional touchscreen to make the most of its 180-degree clamshell form factor.



It isn't called the "world’s thinnest 14-inch business Chromebook" for no reason, and the HP Pro c640 G2 appears to be just as slimmer as its predecessor. The laptop's dimensions come in at 323.6 x 221 x 16.5 millimeters (12.7 x 8.7 x 0.65 inches), and it weighs only 1.48kg (3.26 pounds).

The Chromebook also boasts an impressive amount of ports, including two USB-C, two USB-A 3.2, an HDMI output, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm audio/mic jack.



In terms of battery life, HP claims the Chromebook's battery life offers up to 12.5 hours of runtime, which is a step up from the previous model's decent 11-hours. It's equipped with 58 Watt Hour (Whr) battery and a 65 Whr USB-C power adapter and uses HP's Fast Charge technology to charge from 0% to 90% in 90 minutes.



As for extra perks, the Pro c640 G2 Chromebook offers a spill-resistant keyboard (backlit optional), Wi-Fi 6 connectivity with HP's Extended Range Wireless LAN, built-in anti-virus protection from Chrome OS, and military-grade durability. Also expect HP's Privacy Camera, a slider that physically blocks the webcam's lens.

HP Pro c640 G2 Chromebook Enterprise

The enterprise-class of the HP Pro c640 G2 Chromebook is also available today, with prices starting from $569. In terms of specs, the Chromebook offers exactly the same options as its sibling.

(Image credit: HP)

However, the Pro c640 G2 Chromebook Enterprise offers the Chrome Enterprise Upgrade for simplified management and enhanced security for users and IT.



What's more "Parallels Desktop" for HP Chrome Enterprise is coming soon to the HP Pro c640 G2 Chromebook Enterprise, which offers a full Windows 10 PC experience running native windows legacy applications and file access across operating systems with a simple click directly on a Chrome OS device. Even better, it will work offline.



HP hasn't mentioned when the update will release, but this addition to the enterprise version of the Chromebook will certainly be a welcome one by professionals.



Compared to its previous models, HP's Pro c640 G2 Chromebooks offer a few brilliant upgrades to keep up with more modern Chromebooks, including the 11th Gen processors and upgraded battery life. We hope to see the upgraded Chromebooks make it onto our best business laptops, again.