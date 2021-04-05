HP Envy x360 15 hits $649 record low price in epic laptop deal

The HP Envy x360 15 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops around. And for a limited time, this versatile HP laptop is on sale for a stellar price.

Currently, the latest HP Envy x360 is on sale for $649 at Walmart. Traditionally, this 2-in-1 laptop retails for $799, so that's $150 in savings. This is the lowest price we've seen for this convertible and one the best laptop deals of the season so far.

HP Envy x360 deal

HP Envy x360 15.6" 2-in-1: was $799 now $649 @ Walmart

For a limited time, save $150 on the excellent HP Envy x360 2-in-1. It packs a 15.6-inch 1080p touch screen, 1.6-GHz 10th-Gen Intel Core i5-10210U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. View Deal

The HP Envy x360 is a solid convertible laptop with a premium design. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) touchscreen, 1.6-GHz Intel Core i5-10210U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

Although we didn't review this exact model, in our HP Envy x360 13 review, we loved its bright, vivid display and stylish aluminum design. It's the Editor's Choice excellent value 2-in-1. For your listening enjoyment, HP outfitted the Envy x360 laptop with Bang & Olufsen speakers. In the past, HP laptops with B&O speakers have generally impressed us by filling medium-sized conference rooms with great sound.

With a weight of 4.5 pounds and measuring 14.1 x 9.7 x 0.7-inches, the HP Envy x360 is thinner than its sibling, the HP Spectre x360 (4.5 pounds, 14.2 x 9.8 x 0.8 inches) and competitor, the Microsoft Surface Book 3 (0.9 inches thin, 4.2 pounds). As for ports, HP engineers gave the Envy x360 two USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI port, and a headphone jack. There's also a USB Type-C port (non-charging), and SD card reader on board.

At $150 off, the HP x360 is a budget-friendly choice if you're bargain hunting for a capable 2-in-1.