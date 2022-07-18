HP Envy x360 12th Gen Intel laptop falls to $799

The HP Envy x360 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops around. If you're looking for

convertible laptop for school or work, you'll find interest in this deal.

For a limited time, you can get the HP Envy x360 12th Gen Intel Laptop for just $799 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy. Typically, it retails for $1099, so that's a considerable discount of $300. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this configuration and one of best laptop deals we've tracked this summer.

(opens in new tab) HP Envy x360 15.6-inch 2-in-1: was $1,099 now $799 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $300 on the versatile HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U Evo platform 10-core CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics and 16GB of RAM. For storing important files, it houses a speedy 512GB SSD. The 360-degree hinge is versatile and lets you employ pen and touch inputs for sketching and taking notes.

HP's Envy x360 is one the best 2-in-1 laptops to buy and a great value for the price. The laptop in this deal has a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen and runs on the latest Evo platform 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U 10-core CPU alongside 16GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs are Intel Iris Xe graphics and 512GB of ample SSD storage.

While we didn't test this new Intel model, in our AMD Ryzen HP Envy x360 review, we loved its colorful display, and sturdy chassis with durable hinges. We gave the HP Envy x360 13 an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars and our coveted Editor's Choice award.

Our review unit's AMD Ryzen 5 CPU breezed through real-world multitasking tests. We expect the laptop in this deal to be on par performance-wise. Intel's latest 12th Gen Intel Core processors are engineered to let you video chat, create, browse and connect simultaneously.

For your connectivity demands, the HP Envy x360 convertible affords you plenty of options. You get 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, 2 x USB 3.1 Type A ports and 1 x HDMI 2.1 port. There's also a multi-format SD media card reader and headphone/mic combo jack on board.

At 3.6 pounds and 14.13 x 9.02 x 0.73 inches, the HP Envy x360 is a fairly portable 15-inch laptop. It's on par with the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (3.1 pounds, 14 x 9 x 0.46 inches) and lighter than the Dell XPS 15 (4.3 pounds, 13.6 x 9.1 x 0.7 inches).

Now $300 off, the HP Envy x360 is a wise choice if you're looking for a premium 2-in-1 laptop with the latest processor.

There's no telling how long this deal will last, so don't hesitate to jump on it while you can.