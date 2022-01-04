HP EliteBook adds a new 16-inch model and productivity-enhancing aspect ratio

HP announced a slew of new EliteBook business laptops at CES 2022 today, but this is more than the typical processor bump, the EliteBook 805 G9 Series features a redesigned chassis and display.

All of the new models are powered by AMD Ryzen Pro processors and ship with Windows 11 and the 805 Series gets that new 16:10 aspect ratio for maximum productivity on the go.

HP EliteBook 805 G9 Series

The HP EliteBook 805 G9 Series includes the 835, 845 and 865. All three come with Windows 11 and are powered by the latest AMD Ryzen Pro 6000 Series processors.

The new 16:10 aspect ratio allows for superior multitasking and productivity on the go and starting at less than 2.8 pounds they aren't the thinnest and lightest, but won't weigh you down too much.

The HP EliteBook 835 G9 includes a 13.3-inch display at 1900x1200 with anti-glare and optional HP Eye Ease (reduced blue light exposure) and HP Sure View Reflect (privacy sceen). Upgrading to the EliteBook 845 or 865 steps the screen size up to 14- or 16-inches respectively, but the other specs remain identical.

(Image credit: HP)

Internally you can configure for up to 16GB of DDR5 RAM in the EliteBook 835 G9, while the 845 and 865 allow you to jump up to 64GB and all three feature the same 2TB M.2 PCIe SSD at the top end. WiFi 6 support and Bluetooth 5.2 are standard and you can add an optional 4G LTE radio and NFC.

While all three feature HP Wolf Pro Security and an assortment of additional HP security software, most security hardware is optional including a touch fingerprint sensor, IR camera, HP TamperLock and HP Sure View Reflect. HP Privacy Camera and a Smart card reader are standard.

(Image credit: HP)

All three models feature the same solid collection of ports with two USB-A 3.1 Gen 1 ports, two USB-C (USB4) ports, HDMI 2.0, 1 Nano SIM slot and a combo headphone/mic jack.

HP claims 14 hours of battery life for the EliteBook 835 G9, while the EliteBook 845 G9 and 865 G9 sit at 14 hours and up to 16.5 hours respectively.

The HP EliteBook 805 G9 Series all feature MIL-STD 810H certification, meaning they can handle a reasonably tough work environment and HP claims they can handle up to 1,000 cycles of disinfection with household wipes.

All three laptops will be available in April, pricing has not yet been announced.

(Image credit: HP)

HP EliteBook 605 G9 Series

The HP EliteBook 605 Series G9 includes a pair of new options for business users looking for a slightly more affordable option. Both the EliteBook 645 G9 and 655 G9 are powered by an AMD Ryzen 5000 Pro series processor and are running Windows 11 out of the box.

Internally you can configure the HP EliteBook 645 G9 and 655 G9 with up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 SDRAM and a single PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD up to 1TB with an optional 2nd PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD up to 256GB.

(Image credit: HP)

The HP EliteBook 645 G9 features a 14-inch display with the familiar 16:9 aspect ratio and all but the base model include full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution. The EliteBook 655 G9 bumps that up to 15.6 inches, retaining the same aspect ratio and resolution. Both the EliteBook 645 and 655 feature a standard anti-glare coating with a variety of options for added brightness and a touch screen, but only the 645 offers HP SureView Reflect and HP Eye Ease.

Both EliteBook 605 Series G9 laptops offer the same robust collection of ports including two USB Type-A 3.1 Gen 1, a Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C port, an RJ-45 Ethernet port, an HDMI 2.0 port, a combo headphone/mic jack, SmartCard, and a Nano-SIM slot.