How to use split-screen on Android — Steps for Samsung, OnePlus, Pixel and more

Knowing how to use split-screen on Android can give you a huge productivity boost and it’s quick and easy to enable on any device running Android 7 or later. 

Split-screen mode doesn’t work on every app, but Android makes it simple to tell which apps support it. By using this feature, you can be watching a video while messaging a friend in just a few seconds. Here’s how to use split-screen on Android regardless of which phone you use.

How to use split-screen on Android (Gesture-based navigation) 

The methods differ slightly depending on whether you use gesture-based navigation or buttons, so we’ll cover them separately. 

  • Make sure both apps that you would like to use in split-screen are open.
  • Swipe up slowly from the bottom of the display to bring up the app switcher.
  • Stock Android/Samsung: Long press the icon for the first app that you would like to use in split-screen.
  • OnePlus: Long press the body of the first app that you would like to use in split-screen 
  • Tap on Split screen (“Open in split screen view” on Samsung) 
  • Select the second app that you would like in split-screen 

How to use split screen on Android - gesture controls

How to use split-screen on Android (Button-based navigation)

  • Make sure both apps that you would like to use in split-screen are open. 
  • Tap the app switcher button at the bottom of the screen. 
  • Stock Android/Samsung: Long press the icon for the first app that you would like to use in split-screen.
  • OnePlus: Long press the body of the first app that you would like to use in split-screen.
  • Tap on Split screen (“Open in split screen view” on Samsung). 
  •  Select the second app that you would like in split-screen. 

How to use split screen on Android - Button based Samsung

You should have both apps open with each one taking up half of the display. Split-screen works fine in either orientation so just rotate your phone horizontally and the apps will reorient themselves properly. At the midpoint, a slider will allow you to resize the apps to a 75/25 split rather than 50/50 by simply dragging the line into position.

That’s all there is to it, now go enjoy your leveled-up productivity on Android. 