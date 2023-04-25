How to remove blue paragraph symbols in Google Docs

By Kimberly Gedeon
published

Got a blue backwards 'P' problem? We've got the solution

Google Docs how-to
(Image credit: Snappa/Getty Images/Ali Alakbarli)

Wondering how to get rid of those blue paragraph symbols, also known as pilcrows, that have suddenly appeared on your Google Doc? Don't worry! We've discovered an easy shortcut you can use to get rid of them promptly.

I've been in your shoes before. While minding my own business and typing up an article in Google Docs, I was thrown aback when I suddenly saw a cornucopia of blue paragraph markers. I figured a quick press of undo would do the trick, but unfortunately, it didn't work. Fortunately, a co-worker of mine knew exactly how to remedy the situation.

Backwards blue P

Backwards blue P (Image credit: Future)

How to remove blue paragraph symbols in Google Docs

1. Find the CTRL, SHIFT and P keys on your keyboard.

2. Press CTRL + SHIFT + P simultaneously.

3. The pesky blue paragraphs should now be gone for good!

Whether you call them pilcrows, paragraph symbols, or you just prefer to call them the backwards P markers, they will no longer be a pain in your year. 

Note: For Mac users, try Command + Shift + P.

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Ultrabook Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 245 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
 (opens in new tab)
(13.6-inch 256GB)
Our Review
1
Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop... (opens in new tab)
Amazon (opens in new tab)
$1,199
 (opens in new tab)
$1,049
 (opens in new tab)
View (opens in new tab)
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook
 (opens in new tab)
Our Review
2
Lenovo - IdeaPad Duet 5... (opens in new tab)
Best Buy (opens in new tab)
$499
 (opens in new tab)
$399
 (opens in new tab)
View (opens in new tab)
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7)
 (opens in new tab)
Our Review
3
ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 Intel... (opens in new tab)
Lenovo USA (opens in new tab)
$2,649
 (opens in new tab)
$1,483.44
 (opens in new tab)
View (opens in new tab)
Recommended Retail...
HP Spectre X360 (2022)
 (opens in new tab)
(13.5-inch Intel Core i5)
Our Review
4
HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop... (opens in new tab)
HP (US) (opens in new tab)
$999.99
 (opens in new tab)
View (opens in new tab)
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5"
 (opens in new tab)
(13.5-inch 128GB)
Our Review
5
Microsoft Surface 13.5"... (opens in new tab)
Walmart (opens in new tab)
$999
 (opens in new tab)
$519.99
 (opens in new tab)
View (opens in new tab)
Acer Swift 5 (2022)
 (opens in new tab)
Our Review
6
Acer Swift 5 (2022)... (opens in new tab)
Acer (opens in new tab)
$1,549.99
 (opens in new tab)
View (opens in new tab)
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023)
 (opens in new tab)
Our Review
7
14-inch MacBook Pro - Space... (opens in new tab)
Apple (opens in new tab)
$1,999
 (opens in new tab)
View (opens in new tab)
HP Envy 16
 (opens in new tab)
Our Review
8
HP 16" ENVY 16-h0010nr... (opens in new tab)
BHPhoto (opens in new tab)
$1,299
 (opens in new tab)
View (opens in new tab)
HP Envy 16
 (opens in new tab)
Our Review
9
HP Envy 16" Laptop Intel Arc... (opens in new tab)
Target (opens in new tab)
$1,609.99
 (opens in new tab)
$1,369.99
 (opens in new tab)
View (opens in new tab)
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
 (opens in new tab)
(256GB 16GB RAM)
Our Review
10
Surface Laptop Studio - Intel... (opens in new tab)
Microsoft US (opens in new tab)
$1,399.99
 (opens in new tab)
View (opens in new tab)
Load more deals
Kimberly Gedeon
Kimberly Gedeon

Kimberly Gedeon, holding a Master's degree in International Journalism, launched her career as a journalist for MadameNoire's business beat in 2013. She loved translating stuffy stories about the economy, personal finance and investing into digestible, easy-to-understand, entertaining stories for young women of color. During her time on the business beat, she discovered her passion for tech as she dove into articles about tech entrepreneurship, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) and the latest tablets. After eight years of freelancing, dabbling in a myriad of beats, she's finally found a home at Laptop Mag that accepts her as the crypto-addicted, virtual reality-loving, investing-focused, tech-fascinated nerd she is. Woot!