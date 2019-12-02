Holy crap! This $449 Lenovo laptop with a 10th Gen Core i7 CPU is a Cyber Monday steal

We've seen some jaw-dropping laptops deal this Cyber Monday but few have impressed us as much as a killer deal on Lenovo's Ideapad S340.

Office Max is selling the IdeaPad S340 for $449, or $330 off. Here's where things get good: This laptop has a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. I can't think of another deal I've found, either on Black Friday or Cyber Monday, that had a better price-to-performance ratio.

This deal won't last long once people get a whiff of it, so you might want to act fast.

Lenovo IdeaPad S340 (10th Gen Core i7): was $779 now $449

We haven't reviewed the IdeaPad S340, but any laptop with a Core i7 CPU for $449 is an absolute steal. On top of that, you get 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

We haven't reviewed this laptop yet but the specs speak for themselves. The model on sale packs the latest 10th Gen Ice Lake Core i7-1065G7 CPU and 8GB of RAM. That CPU should provide fast performance compared to any other chip on the market, and its Iris Plus graphics should be able to play most modern games at low graphics settings.

You also get a 256GB SSD, which is a good amount of high-speed storage at this price. The IdeaPad S340 has a 15.6-inch, 1080p display and a USB-C port for charging your smartphone or connecting to an external monitor. The only bummer is that the IdeaPad S340's keyboard isn't backlit. If that isn't a deal-breaker for you, then this is a steal.

