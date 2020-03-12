'Heart' a game — wishlists now available in the Epic Games Store

If a game catches your eye in the Epic Games Store, you can now figuratively slap it with a "I like you" label thanks to the platform's new wishlist feature, Epic announced today. (via Neowin).

Wishlists are a win-win for consumers and publishers. Users shopping through the Epic Games Store can keep tabs on their favorite games by dropping them into their wishlist, and publishers can receive revealing data on which games are attracting the most affection from consumers.

Epic Games Store users can add a game to their wishlist by logging into their account and visiting the page of their desired product. Then, they can click the "add to Wishlist" button. Users can view all the items in their wishlist by navigating to the following link: https://www.epicgames.com/store/wishlist.

In your wishlist, you can manage and keep track of all the games you're drooling over and want to purchase.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The game developer is already planning on launching new improvements for future iterations of the Epic Games Store wishlist. In the meantime, the company is accepting suggestions from account holders who have played around with the new feature.

"Try it out and let us know your thoughts on our social channels!" Epic Games said.