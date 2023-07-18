Google Pixel 8 Pro leak reveals all-new Tensor and biosensors

The Google Pixel 8 Pro is one of the most hotly anticipated flagship phones expected to arrive this year, especially after the incredible success of the Pixel 7a. We’ve seen glimpses of Google’s smartphone in leaked photos over the last few weeks, so we have a fair idea of what to expect in terms of design.

However, thanks to Twitter tipster Yogesh Brar, we now have our first reported look at what’s going on inside the shell of Google’s upcoming premier phone — and a possible confirmation of when we can get our hands on one.

Google PIxel 8 Pro: What to expect

If you know your way around the Pixel 7 Pro then there’s a lot to be familiar with here. The Pixel 8 Pro will reportedly feature a similar 6.7-inch, QHD+, LTPO (Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide) OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

The Pixel 8 Pro is also likely to feature the same 12GB of RAM and 128/256GB storage options also, though it’s worth keeping in mind that there’s no 512GB option mentioned in the leak — which leaves just enough room for Google to squeeze in a configuration with even more RAM to fill that void if they choose.

As for what’s new, Pixel fans will be overjoyed to finally see the Google Tensor G3 chip finally make an appearance alongside a likely improved Titan security chip. Google’s next-gen chip is rumored to feature nine CPU cores in total — a mix of ARMv9 Cortex-A510s, A715s, and a Cortex-X3 cores alongside an Arm Immortalis-G715 which is supposedly powerful enough to handle 8K video recording and even ray-traced graphics.

Google Pixel 8 Pro- 6.7" QHD+ LTPO OLED, 120Hz- Google Tensor G3 + Titan chip- 12GB RAM- 128/256GB storage- Camera: 50MP (OIS) + 64MP UW + 48MP (Tele)- Selfie: 11MP- Temperature sensor, Ultrasonic FP- Android 14- 4,950mAh battery, 27W wired chargingLaunch: OctoberJuly 17, 2023 See more

The Pixel 8 Pro’s camera array makes use of the same three-lens setup with a 50MP main shooter, a 64MP ultra-wide, and a 48MP telephoto lens. It’s a considerable bump up from the Pixel 7 Pro’s 12MP ultra-wide lens, but otherwise, things look nearly identical. The Pixel 8 Pro’s selfie camera will also feature a tiny bump in quality as it features an 11MP sensor over its predecessor’s 10.8MP offering.

Also listed in the tweet are the Pixel 8 Pro’s ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and the previously leaked and rather bemusing inclusion of an infrared thermometer. The ultrasonic fingerprint sensor is an impressive security upgrade for the Pixel 8 Pro that will enable highly accurate fingerprint scanning even on wet or oily digits.

As for the temperature sensor? We’ve no real idea what that’s there. It’s likely this was an idea pitched during the wider worries of the pandemic, or, it may be tied to another more fascinating feature altogether. For this one, we’ll just have to wait and see.

Interestingly the Pixel 8 Pro features a slightly smaller battery capacity of 4,950 mAh, though an improved 27W of wired charging. It’s a minor reduction of just 50 mAh and is unlikely to make a world of difference to Google’s all-day battery claims. The change itself could be due to shaving off a little space for the new sensors, or due to improved efficiency in the Tensor G3 architecture — which could see this smaller capacity even more capable than its Tensor G2-backed and marginally larger counterpart.

(Image credit: 91Mobiles)

Pixel 7 Pro vs. Pixel 8 Pro specifications (rumored)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Google Pixel 7 Pro Google Pixel 8 Pro Processor: Google Tensor G2 + Titan chip Google Tensor G3 + Titan chip RAM: 8GB, 12GB 12GB Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB Display: 6.7” QHD+ LTPO OLED, 120Hz 6.7” QHD+ LTPO OLED, 120Hz Rear camera: 50MP (OIS), 12MP (Ultra-wide), 48MP (tele) 50MP (OIS), 64MP (Ultra-wide), 48MP (tele) Selfie camera: 10.8MP 11MP Operating system: Android 13 Android 14 Battery: 5000 mAh, 23W wired charging 4,950 mAh, 27W wired charging

Outlook

To cap off his tweet, Brar also mentioned a launch date: October. This would line up with Google’s annual release schedule for Pixel smartphones and seems like the most concrete time at which to expect you can lay claim to your very own Pixel 8-Series device. You can expect a full unveiling earlier in October, likely at the annual Made by Google event.

Don’t expect radical changes on the surface of the Pixel 8 Pro and you’re unlikely to be disappointed. However, the real thing that makes or breaks Google’s premium flagship offering will be the performance and capabilities of the Tensor 3 SoC — a chipset with an incredible amount of potential.

Will it have enough potential to make the Pixel 8-Series of devices worthwhile upgrades, though? That remains to be seen. However, if it’s capable of much of what we’ve heard, Google could be on to a sure-fire winner with the Pixel 8 Pro.