Google Maps just got an awesome upgrade that will save you time

A Google Maps upgrade has been rolled out without anyone knowing, and it's great. Google improved the speed of Maps, and now when you boot it up and tap the mic in the search bar, you're met with a "faster way" to search for where you're going and how to get there.

All you have to do now is say where you're headed, and almost immediately, Google Assistant has your direction and is ready. According to Tech Radar, it even quickly suggests which mode of transportation would be the fastest.

Improved Voice commands

Trying to use just your voice to gain direction from Google Maps in the past was a little slow, and many times it may have even led you to have to pull over and type them in instead. There always seemed to be some lag issue with Google Maps, either typing directions in or using voice commands.

(Image credit: Future)

However, Google's Ninja in the Night upgrade vastly improves the speed, allowing Google Assistant to handle voice recognition and then speedily pull up maps, directions, and mode of transportation suggestions. Also, when using voice commands, Google Maps now displays the suggested route more significantly, so you see it better and can see if it misheard you, and then you can quickly change the request.

Sometimes quietly done is good

Unlike when the Indianapolis Colts snuck out of Baltimore in the dead of night, Google implementing this massive and performance-enhancing upgrade without a word is greatly appreciated. It's nice to wake up, get in the car, and notice that the app you use to get you from point A to B works more efficiently.

This update went unnoticed because it's a server-side update to Google's servers and not to our devices. So there is nothing to download to enjoy the improved performance.

Happy travels, and thanks, Google.