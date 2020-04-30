Google Docs, Drive get major redesign for improved file sharing

Google is now rolling out a new G Suite update to make it easier to share and manage collaboration files. The new user interface will be visible on Google Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Forms.

In a blog post, Google outlines that the new share interface on G Suite takes the guesswork out of file sharing. "These changes will make it easier to share files only with specific people without expanding access beyond what’s needed", Google wrote .

With companies adopting Google's free productivity and collaboration tools for remote working solutions, Google aims to minimize the risk of unwanted user access to files. The three UI redesigns include three major changes. You can now see sharing with people and sharing with groups separately, there's also a new quick “copy link” button, and an easier way to view which users have access to a file.

As we previously reported , Google also has a host of controls for admitting and denying entry into Google Meets calls. This update to its Cloud services further underlining its commitment to security in a remote workforce.

The update is now rolling out and will commence over the next few weeks. It's available to all G Suite, Drive Enterprise, and Google Accounts users.