Google Chrome flaw is being exploited in the wild — Update Chrome immediately!

Google Chrome is the most popular browser on the planet, which naturally also makes it the biggest target for would-be hackers.

A new zero-day flaw in Chrome was discovered last month by Alison Huffman of Microsoft Browser Vulnerability Research. The flaw is being exploited in the wild according to the Chrome team, but beyond its identification as an "Object lifecycle issue in audio," no additional details have been shared (via The Hacker News).

The latest Chrome 89.0.4389.72 update fortunately includes a patch for this vulnerability. This is partly why Google is not releasing any additional details regarding the vulnerability, to avoid anyone else exploiting the flaw before users have updated. So to ensure that you are safe you simply need to verify that Chrome is up-to-date.