Get the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 for $430 off — become a pro in 2021

Kicking off the new year with a massive deal, Amazon has slashed $430 off the Microsoft Surface Pro 7, making this 2-in-1 an even more attractive buy.

At just $899 (a far easier price to stomach than $1,329), Microsoft’s portable productivity booster and iPad Pro competitor is at its best price yet!

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: was $1329.98 now $899 @ Amazon

Packed with a 10th gen Intel i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, a gorgeous display with 267 PPI, and 10.5-hour battery life, the Surface Pro 7 is one of the best tablets on the market. Pair that with a full-fat version of Windows 10 Home and the included Type Cover, and this becomes so much more than just a tablet.View Deal

To call Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7 a tablet would be doing this device a great disservice.

It has all the makings of a standard-setting tablet — a lightweight construction (1.7 pounds), portable dimensions (7.9 x 11.5 x 0.3 inches) and a gorgeous 12.3-inch screen with 2736 x 1824 resolution. But over the past six generations of Surface Pro, you’ve seen Microsoft carve out its own unique hole in the market, crafting devices that serve as both laptops and tablets.

The Surface Pro 7 packs a 10th-Gen Intel Core i5-1035G4 CPU, Iris Plus graphics, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and Windows 10 Home. Also, the Type Cover comes included in the box - making for a seriously good 2-in-1 in both price and performance.

So, whether you’re feeling more productive at the dinner table, on the sofa or even in bed (definitely not talking about myself on that last point), Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7 is right there with you as one of the most flexible devices for getting stuff done.