Get $215 off Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 in epic 2-in-1 deal

By Mark Anthony Ramirez
published

A super convertible Chromebook for less

When it comes to the best 2-in-1 laptops, Samsung’s Chromebook Plus is in the top tier of those sporting Google’s OS for its premium design on a budget. But now, with $215 off the list price, it’s even better.

Currently, the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 2-in-1 (opens in new tab)(opens in new tab) is down to just $284.99, which gives you a portable productivity Chromebook with plenty of entertainment worth and serious value for money.

Samsung Chromebook Plus V2: $499.99 $284.99 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
This lightweight convertible Chromebook Plus sports a gorgeous 12.2-inch FHD touchscreen display with a 16:10 aspect ratio for ideal productivity use, an Intel Celeron processor and 4GB RAM for sufficient performance, and a built-in stylus for jotting down quick notes whenever you’re feeling inspired.

Samsung’s Chromebook Plus was already one of the best budget laptops you can get, but a price cut this deep makes it even better.

It features a 1920 x 1200-pixel display, an Intel Celeron dual-core CPU clocked at 1.5GHz, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage, which is more than enough for an OS centered on cloud computing. All of this is fuelled by a decent 8-hour battery life for good all-day usage.

In fact, as you can read in our Samsung Chromebook Plus review, we’re big fans of its performance, stamina and sleek design, along with the built in SD card reader for storage expansion and the touchscreen responsiveness both to finger and the included pen.

So, if you’re on the lookout for a decent laptop for getting stuff done on the cheap, this offers real bang for your buck.

Mark Anthony Ramirez

