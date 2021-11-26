GameStop Black Friday deals are now live with massive discounts on gaming gear. For Black Friday, the game retailer is slashing up to 60% off its inventory of video games and accessories.

For example, Cyberpunk 2077 for PS4 is just under $10 which is the game's lowest price ever. Usually, it costs $30, so you're saving $20. The Xbox version is on sale for the same price.

Additional cheaply priced games include Marvel's Avengers for PS4, Doom 3 VR and God of War from the PlayStation Hits series.

As for Nintendo Switch games, GameStop has tons of older and recent titles on sale. Just Dance 2022, Monster Hunter Rise and Hot Wheels Unleashed are just $25. Meanwhile, the Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening and Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition are just $39.

Black Friday is here and we’re seeing tons of deep discounts on today’s most coveted tech. Visit our Black Friday 2021 hub for the best deals happening right now.

Here are the best GameStop Black Friday deals going on right now

GameStop Black Friday deals 2021

Save up to 60% video games during today's GameStop Black Friday sale. Prices start from $5.99 for Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege for Xbox and Xbox Series X. Other notable deals include Cyberpunk 2077 and , Marvel's Avengers for just $10.These are some of the best Black Friday video game prices we've seen.

Microsoft Xbox Series S: $299 @ GameStop Microsoft Xbox Series S: $299 @ GameStop

Buy an Xbox Series S or X and get 3 Months of Game Pass Ultimate $9.99. This next-gen system offers 4K gaming and lightning-fast load times in a small, compact design. We recommend you grab it while it's still in stock. Best Buy also has it in stock.

Image Oculus Quest 2 w/ $50 Gift Card: $299 @ GameStop

Get a $50 GameStop gift card when you buy the Oculus Quest 2. The best VR headset for the price, the Quest 2 enhances everything we loved about the original Oculus Quest.

Atrix Gaming Accessories: up to 60% off @ GameStop Atrix Gaming Accessories: up to 60% off @ GameStop

GameStop is slashing up to 60% off essential Atrix gaming accessories. Save on a new charging station, gaming headset, keyboard, gaming chair, cables and more.