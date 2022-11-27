Get up to 50% off FlexiSpot standing desks in huge Black Friday home office furniture sale

By Jason England
published

The biggest Black Friday standing desk sales is here!

Flexispot Sale
(Image credit: Future)
Jump to:

Have you got knees that crack like popcorn (like mine)? Then I've got the deal for you. Right now, Flexispot is holding a Cyber Monday/Black Friday sale that gives you up to 50% off their amazing standing desks and home office furniture.

This is an awesome sale to take advantage of, as there are a ton of great deals across some of our favorite standing desks, like the EG8 Comhar (opens in new tab), E7 (opens in new tab) and more.

FlexiSpot sale: Quick Links

Flexispot Deals US

Comhar Standing Desk (maple):  $499 (opens in new tab)

Comhar Standing Desk (maple): $499 $339 @ Flexispot (opens in new tab)
The Comhar 48-inch Standing Desk is currently $160 off in this huge deal. It features a satisfying maple desktop texture, with height adjustment ranging from 28.3-inches to 47.6-inches. It's programmed prematurely with four height presets and has two USB Type-A and one USB Type-C ports. It even boasts a pull-out drawer.

View Deal (opens in new tab)
E8 Standing Desk: $589 (opens in new tab)

E8 Standing Desk: $589 $439 @ FlexiSpot (opens in new tab)
This desk comes with a tonne of additional features. Next to the keypad, which offers four memory slots, you’ll find a child lock, a USB-C port and 2x USB-A ports. Your desk can become an all-in-one charging beast.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Flexispot Deals UK

E8 Standing Desk: £439 (opens in new tab)

E8 Standing Desk: £439 £319 @ FlexiSpot (opens in new tab) with code BFE8
This desk comes with a tonne of additional features. Next to the keypad, which offers four memory slots, you’ll find a child lock, a USB-C port and 2x USB-A ports. Your desk can become an all-in-one charging beast.

View Deal (opens in new tab)
EG8 Comhar Standing Desk: £349 (opens in new tab)

EG8 Comhar Standing Desk: £349 £299 @ FlexiSpot (opens in new tab) with code NOVEG8
This desk comes with a tonne of additional features. Next to the keypad, which offers four memory slots, you’ll find a child lock, a USB-C port and 2x USB-A ports. Your desk can become an all-in-one charging beast.

View Deal (opens in new tab)
E7 Standing Desk: £419 (opens in new tab)

E7 Standing Desk: £419 £279 @ Flexispot (opens in new tab) with code BFE7
Here's a big deal for Brits — a 48-24-standing desk for £120 off! You can pick up a full motorized standing desk with programmable memory, collision detection and a 5-year warranty!

View Deal (opens in new tab)
Jason England
Jason England
Staff Writer

Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a writer at Laptop Mag. He takes a particular interest in writing articles and creating videos about laptops, headphones and games. He has previously written for Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already.