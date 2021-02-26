Final Fantasy 7 Remake could lead PS Plus games for March — but there's a catch

One of the biggest announcements during the PlayStation State of Play was the reveal of Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade, an upgraded PS5 version of the game featuring a new story DLC starring the one and only Yuffie. Now, we're getting even more Final Fantasy news.



The PS Plus March games lineup has been revealed thanks to a recent leak, with Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Maquette, Remnant: From the Ashes and Farpoint VR on the list. However, there's a catch.

Coming to PS Plus in March- Final Fantasy VII Remake- Maquette- Remnant from the Ashes- Farpoint VRvia https://t.co/lR29C9MRim pic.twitter.com/LEb3aHcyXIFebruary 26, 2021 See more

According to GamesRadar, the image of the new PS Plus March games was released on the PlayStation page for the Netherlands. However, the link has now been deleted from the official PlayStation Facebook page. Seeing as it came from the official PlayStation site, and with the recent Final Fantasy 7 Remake hype, we suspect it's accurate.



As for the catch, while the free PS5 upgrade for Intergrade will be available for all those who bought the game on PS4, those who get the PS Plus version won't get the same perks. This possibly means those who download the PS Plus version may have to add it as DLC.



Speaking of PS5, the March lineup also includes the new first-person "recursive" puzzle game Maquette, which takes gamers into a world where objects are tiny and huge at the same time. PS4 owners will also get the popular and hard-as-nails Remnant: From the Ashes, while PS VR users will get first-person VR shooter Farpoint VR.



It makes sense that Final Fantasy 7 Remake would come out on PS Plus after the hype, but as for the Intergrade DLC, don't expect to play as ninja extraordinaire Yuffie until June 10, 2021.