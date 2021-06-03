Epic PlayStation Days of Play sale discounts tons of PS4|PS5 games

PlayStation Days of Play deals are in full swing at Best Buy this week. The retailer is slashing prices on tons of PlayStation games and accessories. Whether you want to stockpile games or surprise dad for Father's Day, now is a great time to save.

For a limited time, Ghost of Tsushima for PS4|PS5 is on sale for $39.99. That's $20 off the game's regular price and one of the best gaming deals you can get right now. Amazon has it for the same price.

PlayStation Days of Play deals

Ghost of Tsushima for PS4: was $60 now $40 @ Best Buy

This PlayStation Days of Play deal at Best Buy takes $20 off Ghost of Tsushima for PS4|PS5. This best-selling title lets you immerse yourself in great sword flighting in a beautiful open world. We rate Ghost of Tsushima 4 out of 5 stars in our review — it's one of the best games out there. This deal ends June 9.

In our Ghost of Tsushima review, we liked the game's beautiful open world, great sword fighting mechanic, and strong story. We were also impressed by its strong memorable characters and customization options. We gave Ghost of Tsushima an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

What sets Ghost of Tsushima apart from other games is the dueling mechanic. Duels are everything you’d expect –– dramatic and intense. It’s all about using strategic strikes, blocks, and parries as you battle to be the last one standing.

As part of the sale, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition for PS5 is down to $59.99 ($10 off). Our top pick for the best PS5 game, Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a must-have for your game collection.

Best Buy's PlayStation Days of Play sale ends June 9.

More Sony PlayStation Days of Play deals

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition for PS5: was $70 now $60 @ Best Buy

Save $10 on Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition for PS5. The Ultimate Edition includes: Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered. Digital bonuses include: Time Response Activated Circuit Kinetic (T.R.A.C.K.) Suit, Second Spidey Suit, Gravity Well Gadget, and Extra Skill Points. Best Buy's PlayStation Days of Play sale ends June 9.

The Last Of Us Part II for PS4: was $60 now $30 @ Best Buy

Enjoy one of the most controversial games this year, The Last of Us Part II, which was deemed a masterpiece in our spoiler-free Last of Us Part II review. Immerse yourself into the raw, visceral post-apocalyptic world of lingering infected creatures as protagonist Ellie navigates her own chaotic, inner feelings when she witnesses a traumatic, life-changing event. This deal ends June 9.

MLB The Show 21 for PS5: was $70 now $60 @ Best Buy

Best Buy's PlayStation Days of Play sale knocks $10 off the all new MLB The Show 21. This edition includes: MLB The Show 21 for PS5, 5K Stub to give your Diamond Dynasty Team a jump start, and 10 The Show Packs. The PS4 version is on sale for $50 ($10 off). These deals end June 9.