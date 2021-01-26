Epic deal! Get $180 off the HP Pavilion 13 — and spend only $550

Need a new laptop that handily balances work and play into a lightweight package? HP's Pavilion 13 laptop is hard to beat in these circumstances — offering power when it's needed and a gorgeous screen for those long binging sessions.

And now, you can grab one direct from HP for $180 off the list price. That's right, the Pavilion 13 is available for just $549.99.

HP Pavilion 13t-bb000: was $729.99, now $549.99 @ HP

If you're looking for a laptop that capably handles all of your day-to-day, the HP Pavilion 13 is a great choice — 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, integrated Xe graphics, 8GB DDR4 RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Up top, you have a gorgeous 13.3-inch FHD display, fuelled by a generously long all-day battery life.View Deal

Ultra-portable in size and stature, the svelte chassis of the HP Pavilion 13 is a seriously impressive accomplishment, given the magnitude of power, you will find under the hood.

With an Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU, running at up to 4.6GHz, and 8GB of integrated Xe graphics, it all runs so smooth on that 13.3-inch FHD IPS display.

Making multitasking a cinch is 8GB DDR4 RAM and you can stuff this full of content on the 256GB SSD.

Plus, you get all of the nifty software innovations that HP has worked hard on — including their Airdrop lookalike 'Quickdrop,' which works across iOS, Android, Windows PCs and Macs.

So, with the performance to get the essentials done, alongside the beasty 43 Wh battery, this offers an amazing bang for your buck at just $549.99. Want to shop around? Check out our best laptop deals hub.