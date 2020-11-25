Early Black Friday laptop deal: Acer Aspire 5 with 11th Gen Intel CPU for $549

Currently, early Black Friday deals include huge discounts on today's best laptops. This killer Acer Aspire 5 Black Friday deal nets you one of our favorite mainstream laptops for an excellent price.

For a limited time, you can get the Acer Aspire 5 for $549.99 at Newegg. Traditionally priced at $649.99, that's $100 off and the lowest price we've seen for this laptop. If you're on the hunt for a Black Friday laptops deal, this is one of the best out there right now.

Acer Aspire 5 Black Friday deal

Now $100 in this epic Black Friday deal, the new Acer Aspire 5 is one of the best laptops to buy. This configuration packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) IPS display, a 2.4-GHz 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics, 512GB SSD. It's a great value Windows laptop — especially at this price!View Deal

If you're looking for an affordable, day-to-day machine the Acer Aspire 5 one of the best laptops you can buy.

This laptop on sale packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) IPS display, a 2.4-GHz 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics, and a 512GB SSD.

Although we didn't test this exact configuration laptop, in our Acer Aspire 5 review, we were impressed by its good sound quality and full selection of ports. The laptop in this deal is equipped with the latest 11th Gen Intel processor for seamless performance.

Design-wise, the Aspire 5 sports a premium aesthetic, with a silver, aluminum hood. At 3.8 pounds and 14.3 x 9.9 x 0.7 inches, the Aspire 5 is thinner and lighter than the HP 14 Laptop (3.1 pounds, 12.8 x 8.9 x 0.8 inches). In terms of ports, the Aspire 5 packs an RJ45 Ethernet port, an HDMI port, two USB 3.2 ports, a USB 2.0 port, a USB Type-C 3.2 port, and a headphone/mic combo jack.

Now $100 off for Black Friday, the Acer Aspire 5 is an exceptional value.

Black Friday falls on November 27 and we expect to see tons of deals on today’s best mobile tech. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday 2020 deals hub for this year's best holiday discounts.