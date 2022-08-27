Destiny 2: Lightfall release date, subclasses, content vault and more

Destiny 2: Lightfall is the game’s fifth expansion and comes with tons of promise, offering new subclasses that utilize a mysterious darkness, a beautiful neon metropolis to explore, and a campaign that could match some of Bungie’s best. It marks the semi-finale in a saga that has been ongoing since Destiny launched in 2014, which means our expectations and hopes are quite high.

Here’s everything we know about Destiny 2: Lightfall, including details on its release date, story, setting, new subclasses and more.

Destiny 2: Lightfall is set to launch February 28, 2023. However, The Witch Queen was initially slated for a late 2021 launch before ultimately getting moved to February 2022, so it’s entirely possible Lightfall will share a similar fate. Delays are not uncommon, so don’t get too attached to this release date yet.

Destiny 2: Lightfall story

We’ve known Lightfall was coming for a couple years now, and we’re also well aware the final expansion of Destiny’s “Light and Darkness Saga” is called The Final Shape. Lightfall acts as the semi-finale of the game’s first huge arc, and we’re looking forward to how it culminates in the big conclusion.

The Shadow Legion has come to destroy Neomuna, a secret city boasting advanced technology. This massive superpower has an unstoppable fleet hanging above the city, casting a hopeless shadow throughout. Only the Guardians can put a stop to the mayhem. But not only will players be fighting for the city, this journey will reveal some unknown truths about the “threads that bind us.” We will learn how to unravel those threads and use the power to our advantage.

Destiny 2: Lightfall setting

Destiny 2: Lightfall takes us through the franchise’s most staggering setting yet, the neon metropolis Neomuna. This is a series that has always been on top of its game when it comes to environment design, and this latest expansion looks no different. We’ll be following the Guardians as they enter a devastating battle against The Shadow Legion who are attempting to destroy this technologically advanced city that has remained hidden for many years.

(Image credit: Bungie)

This cityscape offers futuristic architecture, a vibrant color palette that beautifully meshes light pinks and cool blues, glowing trees, massive highways, spaceships hanging overhead, and enormous wind turbines. It all looks so unlike Destiny, and it’s hard not to get giddy at the thought of exploring this world.

Destiny 2: Lightfall new subclasses

The city of secrets doesn’t just come with an exciting new story, it also directly weaves into gameplay. Players will be utilizing the darkness itself to call upon a new type of power, which means the game’s three classes will be unlocking new subclasses to mess with.

(Image credit: Bungie)

Warlocks can now specialize into the Architect, allowing them to manipulate the Weave using telekinesis to summon sentient creatures that fight alongside them. Hunters have access to the Threadrunner, which allows the player to utilize a grappling hook and rush through the city with increased speed. Finally, Titans will unlock the Tyrant, giving them massive green glowing claws that allow them to tear through enemies without worry.

Destiny 2: Lightfall legendary campaign

With The Witch Queen, Bungie returned to its roots offering a campaign that fans could not get enough of. It is often considered Destiny’s best, and Lightfall is planning to take similar strides in that direction. So of course, the legendary campaign is returning, which allows players to test their skill and replay it on a far harder difficulty.

(Image credit: Bungie)

No one could forget Bungie’s incredible Halo campaigns, especially the fun of playing them on legendary difficulty or LASO (Legendary All Skulls On). For people like me who don’t want to get caught up in the MMO-elements of the game and would rather just experience an awesome campaign, this promise is an exciting one.

Destiny 2: Lightfall content vault

With the launch of Destiny 2: Lightfall comes an end to content vaulting. We’re not currently sure if old content in the vault will be coming out anytime soon, but it seems like there’s a sentiment from Bungie to ensure that players can experience the MMO “from beginning to end.”

A reason why I refuse to get into Destiny 2 is because I’m not caught up with the game’s expansions, and although I want to play them, it’s not possible at the moment. Forsaken, which is the expansion that launched in 2018, is currently not available in-game. Bungie’s decision to remove paid content from players only a few years after launch isn’t just controversial, it’s universally panned in the community.

(Image credit: Bungie)

Bungie promising to no longer content vault is a huge deal, but it’s possible that this is related to the game coming to a small conclusion by the end by 2024-2025. The “Light and Darkness” saga will only feature one more expansion after Lightfall. When The Final Shape launches, it will signal Destiny’s first major arc coming to an end. it’s possible that there will be no more content vaulting because Bungie will be shifting focus to a new franchise or beginning Destiny’s next saga through a new game release.

Regardless, it’s good to know that we no longer have to worry about current content disappearing from the game, but it also begs the question of why Forsaken and the base content is still missing and whether or not it’ll come back. The idea of playing Destiny 2’s new expansions without catching up on the stuff I didn’t do yet does not appeal to me, and I cannot imagine getting into Lightfall until then.