Dell's Inspiron 15 7000 is a slick 2-in-1 laptop for just $500 on Black Friday

Confused about which laptop deal will give you the most bang for your buck this Black Friday? Dell says you’ve messed with the rest, now mess with the best, offering a steep discount on one of it’s most popular 2-in-1 all-purpose laptops.

Dell is selling the Inspiron 15 7000 2-in-1 for just $500 when you use the eCoupon "DBLTBF16" at checkout.

Dell Inspiron 15 7000 2-in-1: was $829.99 now $500 Dell's solid 2-in-1 offers plenty of versatility thanks to active pen support, a backlit keyboard and Intel Core i5 8th Gen processor. While you won't be running games on max settings, productivity users will enjoy a snappy, easy-to-use experience.View Deal

In our Inspiron 15 7000 2-in-1 review , we found the laptop to be a perfect match for users in search of a large convertible that offers a high-resolution display. It's lightweight design, premium aluminum chassis, and now super low price ensure that this bargain will likely sell out before Black Friday ends.

For $500 you're getting a 15.6 inch Full HD IPS display that offers Active Pen support, an Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Processor, and 8 GB of RAM on the base model.

