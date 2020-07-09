Dell XPS 15 gets stunning new color for the first time ever

The XPS 13 has strutted its alternate ivory white color scheme for years while its 15-inch sibling, available only in silver and black, has looked on in envy. But that changes today as Dell announced a new Frost version of the XPS 15.

The XPS 15 is already available in the U.S., Canada and parts of Europe and Asia at a starting price of $1,299. It will now come in a frost aluminum with an arctic white woven glass palm rest for an additional $50.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Until today, the XPS 15 could be purchased in only one colorway, with a silver aluminum lid and a black carbon fiber deck. Now there is a second color option that sports a frost, or off-white, lid with a pure white palm rest. Instead of a carbon fiber weave, the deck will have the same woven glass pattern seen on the white XPS 13. It's a striking look that is sure to turn more heads than the fairly reserved default colors.

We haven't seen the white XPS 15 in person yet but the images Dell provided us have us pining to get our hands on this bleached version. It seems like the XPS 15's larger footprint and wider deck only help to accentuate the bold choice in colors. Oh, and don't worry about it getting dirty; Dell treats the materials so they won't stain or discolor over time.

The XPS 15 is the best 15-inch laptop on the market thanks in part to its gorgeous, compact design that's highlighted by a truly bezel-free display. You can now add a stunning white option to the long list of reasons to buy this powerful laptop.