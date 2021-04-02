Dell XPS 13 with 11th Gen Core i5 CPU falls to $794 in spring laptop sale

The Dell XPS 13 is the best overall laptop to buy, period. And thanks to Dell's Spring Sale Event, it's more affordable than ever.

As part of the sale, the latest Dell XPS 13 Touch is down to just $794. Usually, this laptop retails for $1,000, so that's $206 in savings. In terms of laptop deals, it's one of the best you can get right now.

Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop: was $1,000 now $794 @ Dell

Save $206 on the Dell XPS 13 Touch (9305) during Dell's Spring Sale Event. It packs a 13.3- inch 1080p touch screen, 2.4-GHz Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics, and 256GB SSD. View Deal

Dell's excellent XPS 13 Touch is a solid choice if you're looking for a fast and powerful laptop. The laptop in this deal features a 13.3-inch, 1080p touchscreen, a 2.4-GHz Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics, and a 256GB SSD.

Although we didn't test this exact model, in our Dell XPS 13 (9310) review, we loved its attractive, premium chassis and springy, comfortable keyboard. It's solid and reliable performance also won us over. We gave the Dell XPS 13 a 4.5 out of 5-star rating and the Editor's Choice award.

The Dell XPS 13 review unit we tested housed an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU coupled with 16GB of RAM. No matter what we threw its way during real-world testing, its performance never slowed down. You can expect solid performance from the XPS 13 9305 model's Core i5-1135G7 CPU and 8GB of RAM hardware. This is more than enough oomph for seamless multitasking, content streaming and light gaming.

The Dell XPS 13 Touch supplies you with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 port — both with Power Delivery/DisplayPort. You also get a headphone/mic combo jack, microSD card slot, and a wedge-shaped lock slot.

At 2.7 pounds and 0.6-inches thick, the Dell XPS 13 Touch is an ultraportable 13-inch laptop. It's on a par with the MacBook Air M1 (2.8 pounds, 11.9 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches) and 13.5-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (12.1 x 8.8 x 0.6 inches, 2.9 pounds).

At $206 off, this Dell XPS 13 Touch notebook is an exceptional value for the price.