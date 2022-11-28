Hurry! Last chance to save $500 on the Dell XPS 13 Plus laptop for Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is ticking away, and we're still seeing some amazing savings thanks to Cyber Monday laptop deals. The Dell Cyber Monday sale (opens in new tab) continues to drop discounts like they're hot on the newest models, and these sales are going fast.

For a short time you can get the Dell XPS 13 Plus for $1,399 (opens in new tab) at Dell. Normally this configuration goes for $1,899, so that's a staggering $500 in savings. This is an incredible deal on such a quality laptop, so stock won't last. Pick up yours while the sale is still on!

(opens in new tab) New Dell XPS 13 Plus OLED Laptop: $1,899 $1,399 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $500 on the new Dell XPS 13 Plus 12th Gen Intel laptop in Dell's Cyber Monday sale. This configuration has a 13.4-inch 3.5K (3456 x 2160) OLED touchscreen with 400 nits of brightness for an immersive viewing experience. It's powered by a 4.7-GHz 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1260P 12-core CPU coupled with 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics, and 512GB SSD.

The 2022 Dell XPS 13 Plus is one of, if not the, most powerful Dell laptops to date. It runs on Intel's latest 12th Gen Intel processor and brings a ton of new design and security enhancements to the series. The laptop configuration in this deal sports a 13.4-inch 3.5K (3456 x 2160) OLED touch screen, 4.7-GHz Intel Core i7-1260P 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and a 512GB SSD.

In our Dell XPS 13 Plus review, we raved about its gorgeous, minimalist design. The edge-to-edge keyboard and invisible touchpad were new features we found exciting for the future of laptops. Its performance didn't leave us wanting either, and the gorgeous display to boot earned this laptop a 4 out of 5 stars from us.

Thanks to it's minimalist design, the XPS 13 Plus is ultraportable with a weight of 2.7 pounds and is 0.6 inches thin. It's on par with the Dell XPS 13 OLED (2.8 pounds, 06 pounds) and Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 (2.8 pounds, 06 inches).

As with most of today's ultraportable laptops, ports on the Dell XPS 13 Plus are also minimal. It equips you with 2 Thunderbolt 4 ports, and ships with a USB-C to USB-A 3.0 adapter and a USB-C to 3.5mm headset adapter. If you need more ports, we recommend you invest in a USB Type-C hub.

With $500 off, there's never been a better time to buy the Dell XPS 13 Plus; an absolute powerhouse of a laptop.

Cyber Monday is still happening and we're expecting to see weeklong savings on today's most coveted gadgets. Check out our Cyber Monday deals hub for the best discounts happening now.