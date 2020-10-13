Dell XPS 13 4K laptop now $398 off during Prime Day

The Dell XPS 13 (7390) 4K laptop is one of the best laptops to buy right now. And this Amazon Prime Day exclusive knocks it down to a stellar price.
Prime members can get the Dell XPS 13 4K touchscreen laptop for $1,402 this week. That's $398 off its normal $1,800 retail price. At just $2 shy of its record low price, it's one of the best Prime Day laptop deals we've seen today.
If you're not a Prime member, sign up for a 30-day free trial for Amazon Prime to access Amazon's best Prime Day laptop deals.
Dell XPS 13 7390 4K Laptop: was $1,799 now $1,402 @ Amazon
The Dell XPS 13 is the best laptop to buy. This model on sale packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1200-pixel) Infinity Edge touch display, a 1.1-GHz Intel Core i7-10710U CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.View Deal
If you're looking for a lightweight and powerful laptop with a brilliant display, the Dell XPS is a solid choice.
The Dell XPS 13 in this deal packs a 13.3-inch (3840 x 2160-pixel) touch display, a 1.1-GHz Core i7-10710U 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.
In our Dell XPS 13 review, we loved its premium, slim and compact design so much we gave it a 4.5 out of 5-star rating. We also loved its overall performance and gave it the Editor's Choice stamp of approval.
In real-world tests, the laptop's 10th Gen Intel Comet Lake processor took everything we threw its way without a hiccup. The bright, richly saturated 4K touchscreen panel made it easy to jump between websites.
At 11.9 x 7.8 x 0.5 inches and 2.7 pounds, the Dell XPS 13 is more compact and lighter than its sibling, the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (11.7 x 8.2 x 0.5 inches, 2.9 pounds), the 13-inch MacBook Pro (12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches, 3 pounds) and the HP Spectre x360 (12.2 x 8.6 x 0.6 inches, 2.8 pounds).
The Dell XPS 4K laptop rarely goes on sale, so be sure to grab one before it's gone.
Amazon Prime Day is in full swing and we expect to see tons of deals on the industry’s best laptops. Be sure to bookmark our Prime Day laptop deals page for this year’s exclusive deals on laptops.
