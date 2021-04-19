Dell Inspiron 15 5000 with 11th Gen CPU falls to under $600

The 11th Gen Intel-charged Dell Inspiron 15 5000 provides fast and seamless performance for day-to-day multitasking. If you're looking for a laptop under $600, this deal is for you.

For a limited time, you can get the Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Series with Core i5 CPU for $599.99 That's $135 off its normal price of $735 and one of today's best laptop deals.

Dell Inspiron 15 5000 deal

Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Laptop: was $735 now $600 @ Dell

Dell takes $135 off the 11th-Gen Intel-powered Dell Inspiron 15 5000 series laptop. This machine packs a 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080 display, 2.4-GHz i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, 12GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics and 256GB SSD. It's suitable for video editing, creating content, and gaming. View Deal

Dell manufacturer's some of today's best personal computers and this Inspiron 15 5000 series laptop is one of them. It features a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.4-GHz i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, 12GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics and 256GB SSD.

While we didn't test this exact notebook, generally speaking, Dell's Inspiron series laptops deliver solid performance for the price. With the latest 11th Gen Intel Core processor inside, the Inspiron 15 5000 delivers incredible responsiveness for your everyday tasks. It's the perfect laptop for work, school and anything else that requires switching back and forth between multiple applications.

With its built-in lid sensor and high capacity 53WHr battery, the Inspiron 15 5000 powers up fast and lasts long. What's more, Dell Mobile Connect lets you pair your phone with your laptop to access multiple devices at a time.

At a weight of 3.8 pounds and 14.0 x 0.70 x 9.2-inches, the Inspiron 5000 is pretty light for a 15-inch laptop. It's lighter than the Dell XPS 15 (4.5-pounds, 13.6 x 9.1 x 0.7-inches) and Dell Precision 7000 (5.5 pounds, 14.17 x 9.53 x 1.08 inches). As for ports, the Inspiron 5000 series laptop has a wide array. You get two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (DP/PowerDelivery) port and an HDMI port. There's also a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone/mic combo jack onboard.

In a nutshell, the Dell Inspiron 15 5000 is a solid choice if you want a solid all-around laptop that won't break the bank.