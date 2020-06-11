Chrome's Dark Mode is about to get much better with this change

If you're easily blinded by the bright whites of your computer (like I am), then you've likely searched for alternatives to avoid this discomfort. One of the best solution is to use your device's native dark mode settings, which make apps have a black background with white text. Unfortunately, not every app and page in your browser can support this.

If you're a frequent user of this mode, you might've noticed that Google's scrollbar never changes color. It simply remains white and gray, and it often stands out in contrast with a dark background. However, in a future Chrome update, Google plans to update the scrollbar with a dark theme.

While this isn't a significant change, it does keep things looking consistent. Although the feature didn't work for us, here's how you can test it out using Chrome Canary.

Once you've downloaded the launcher, type chrome://flags into the address bar and hit enter. Once you're on this page, click on the "Search flags" bar and type in "Web Platform Controls Dark Mode." Once you've done so, click on the drop-down to the right that says "Default" and switch it to "Enabled."

(Image credit: Google)

Although this should work, it didn't actually change anything for us. As you can see on the right of the above image, the scrollbar is still white and gray. Since Chrome Canary presents features still in testing, this probably won't work for everyone, so some of us are going to have to wait until it's officially launched.