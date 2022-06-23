Cheap laptop deal: Lenovo Chromebook 3 for just $79

We're just days into summer and clearance deals on laptops are trickling in. If you're feeling the pinch, this dirt cheap Chromebook deal is easy on the wallet.

Best Buy currently offers the Lenovo Chromebook 3 for just $79 (opens in new tab). It typically retails for $139, so you're saving $60. This is the lowest price we've tracked for this laptop. Hands down, this is one of the best Chromebook deals you can get ahead of Prime Day.

And the savings don't stop there. Pair the Chromebook 3 with Logitech's Pebble M350 wireless mouse (opens in new tab) (valued at $30) and save 25%. That's a total of $68 in savings. The Pebble mouse hardly ever sees a discount, so this is an incredible value.

Save $60 on the Lenovo Chromebook 3 at Best Buy. This laptop has an 11.6-inch (1366 x 768) display, 1.1-GHz Intel Celeron N4020 dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and Radeon R5 graphics. There's 64GB of eMMC storage on board, expandable via the laptop's built-in microSD slot. Like all Chromebooks, it comes with an extra 15GB of Google Drive storage and Google Perks.

These specs may not blow you away when pit against a premium laptop like the MacBook Air. However, it's all you need for web browsing, creating docs, basic photo editing and casual gaming.

Although we didn't test this laptop, Lenovo Chromebook 3 reviews at Best Buy average 4.6 out of 5-stars. Satisfied owners praise its incredible speed, performance, and battery life.

With a weight of 2.4 pounds and 0.7 inches thin, the Lenovo Chromebook is super-portable. It's on par with the HP Chromebook 11 (2.4 pounds, 0.7 inches) and Samsung Chromebook 4 (2.6 pounds, 0.7 inches). Port-wise, the Lenovo Chromebook 3 equips you with a USB 3.1 Type-A port, USB 3.1 Type-C port, microSD slot, and headphone jack.

If you're in the market for a child's laptop or backup for basic tasks, at $79, the Lenovo Chromebook 3 is a no-brainer.