ChatGPT is heading to your car — but only if you have this brand

ChatGPT took over the world wide web, and now, it's got its sights set on cars. The ultra-popular chat bot, launched by Open AI last November, caused a seismic rumble on the internet. It also recently rolled out a new iOS app for iPhone users.

It's not stopping the momentum; this controversial AI entity is striving for omnipotence. ChatGPT is headed to your ride, too, but only if you're one of the lucky ones among us to own a Mercedes-Benz.

ChatGPT is coming to Mercedes

Mercedes is now in a partnership with Microsoft, which acquired Open AI and its ChatGPT tech, to roll out in-car AI to more than 900,000 cars in the U.S.

To opt in, all you need to say is, "Hey Mercedes, I want to join the beta program." Or you can do it the boring way and enroll via the company's "Mercedes me" app.

ChatGPT will be available for vehicles equipped with Mercedes' MBUX infotainment system. MBUX stands for Mercedes-Benz User Experience and uses cutting-edge AI technologies to enhance users' driving experience. You can use it to change seat positions, adjust the ambient lighting, take phone calls, and more.

How will ChatGPT enhance one's driving experience?

Most voice assistance are limited to predetermined responses, tasks and requests. ChatGPT, however, leverages a large language model, which massively improves the built-in AI's understanding of natural language. It will also expand the number of topics to which it can respond.

In other words, Mercedes owners will not only have the capability to use commands, but they can also have full-blown conversations with their in-car AI.

"Soon, participants who ask the Voice Assistant for details about their destination, to suggest a new dinner recipe, or to answer a complex question, will receive a more comprehensive answer – while keeping their hands on the wheel and eyes on the road," Mercedes said in a press release.

The update will rollout to testers over-the-air starting on June 16, 2023. I'd be more than willing to stick my neck out for this beta program, Mercedes! I just need you to send me one of your oh-so-luxe cars so I can properly volunteer.