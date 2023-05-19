ChatGPT app is finally on iOS — how to get it

By Kimberly Gedeon
published

Android users, don't worry! You're next

ChatGPT on mobile
(Image credit: Getty Images/Bloomberg)

ChatGPT fans have been wondering, "When will this AI chatbot get an official mobile app?" Well, it looks like Open AI, the company behind the popular large language model (LLM), finally gave users what they've been begging for.

Open AI announced that ChatGPT has an official iOS app. No, there isn't an Android version just yet, but Open AI says that it's coming soon.

How to get the ChatGPT iOS app

Firstly, go to Open AI's ChatGPT iOS app announcement page here and tap on Download on the App Store. (opens in new tab) Next, follow the steps below to get ChatGPT on your iPhone.

ChatGPT on iOS

ChatGPT on iOS (Image credit: Future)

1. Tap on 'Get' and confirm the download.

(Image: © Future)

Some iPhone users have to tap the side button twice to confirm. Others may need to scan their fingerprint on the Home button.

2. After installation, tap on 'Open.'

(Image: © Future)


3. Log in with your credentials.

(Image: © Future)


4. Tap on 'Continue.'

(Image: © Future)


5. Start messaging ChatGPT

(Image: © Future)

And that's it! You now have ChatGPT in the palm of your hand.

Open AI announced ChatGPT's iOS launch on Thursday and it's already the #1 productivity app in the Apple Store. It's important that the masses be mindful of imposter ChatGPT apps, though. As we reported earlier this week, fake ChatGPT apps have been running rampant, targeting both iOS and Android users.

Kimberly Gedeon
Kimberly Gedeon

Kimberly Gedeon, holding a Master's degree in International Journalism, launched her career as a journalist for MadameNoire's business beat in 2013. She loved translating stuffy stories about the economy, personal finance and investing into digestible, easy-to-understand, entertaining stories for young women of color. During her time on the business beat, she discovered her passion for tech as she dove into articles about tech entrepreneurship, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) and the latest tablets. After eight years of freelancing, dabbling in a myriad of beats, she's finally found a home at Laptop Mag that accepts her as the crypto-addicted, virtual reality-loving, investing-focused, tech-fascinated nerd she is. Woot!