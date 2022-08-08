Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta — here's how to get access

Infinity Ward's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is getting ready to launch on October 28, but gamers will get a sneak peek at the revamped entry in an open beta taking place over two playable weekends.



Similar to Vanguard, the Modern Warfare 2 open beta will be free across all platforms, but those who preordered the upcoming FPS title will get early access. However, PS5 and PS4 players will be the first to get in on the action, set to kick off on September 16. Xbox and PC gamers will have to wait another week before checking out the 6v6 multiplayer maps and more.

In order to be the first to try out Modern Warfare 2, you'll need to preorder it on PlayStation (priced at $69.99).



The first beta weekend will take place from Friday, September 16 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. EST / 6 p.m. BST to Tuesday, September 20. Those with early access beta codes will be able to download and play from Friday, while all other PlayStation players can join the open beta from Sunday, September 18 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. EST / 6 p.m. BST to Tuesday, September 20.



As for Xbox and PC players, they can join in on the second weekend, kicking off from Thursday, September 22 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 a.m. EST / 6 p.m. BST to Monday, September 26. However, PlayStation owners will all be able to join in as open access throughout this period.



Those who preordered on Xbox Series X and Series S or PC via Steam or Battle.net will be able to jump in on Thursday, while players on all platforms can join the open beta from Saturday, September 24 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. EST / 6 p.m. BST to Monday, September 26.

(Image credit: Activision)

Like in previous betas, the Modern warfare 2 beta will allows gamers to unlock rewards available in-game at launch. But there's plenty more to expect.

What to expect in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta

In the announcement, Activision gives us a tease at what to expect in the Modern Warfare 2 beta. Apparently, it will give us more than the core 6v6 experience with "a variety of meticulously designed maps of various sizes." Plus, we'll get different modes, progression experiences, and more set to be revealed at the Call of Duty: Next event set for September 15.



We know that the Marina Bay Grand Prix is confirmed for the beta, which was revealed at CDL Champs.

There will be a number of in-game rewards available that will carry over to the main game once it launches. There will also be other "other innovations and surprises," but we'll have to wait until the Next event to see what they are.



What's more, those who preordered the Vault Edition of Modern Warfare II will be able to use certain rewards in the beta, including all four of the Red Team 141 Operators, such as Ghost, Farah, Price, and Soap. And also expect to use the FJX Cinder Weapon Vault.



There's a lot of hype around Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, which will take place after the events of 2019's Modern Warfare and will include a campaign, online multiplayer, and a special ops co-op mode. Stick around for more updates, but in the meantime, find out why Sony doesn't seem too happy about Microsoft owning Call of Duty.