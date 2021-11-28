Cyber Monday Blue Yeti deals 2021: Nab our favorite USB Microphone for $79

Blue Yeti's best USB microphones are great for podcasting, Twitch streaming, voice-overs and any type of vocal recording. And thanks to Best Buy Cyber Monday deals, you can pick up our favorite USB mic for less.

Right now, Best Buy is offering the Blue Yeti X World of Warcraft edition for just $99. That's a steal compared to it's original price of $199. If you aren't a WoW gamer and can't overlook the subtle design, you can also find the plain black Blue Yeti X for $139.

As far as best early Cyber Monday deals go, this is one of the best yet.

Blue Yeti Nano: was $99 now $79 @ Amazon Blue Yeti Nano: was $99 now $79 @ Amazon

The Blue Yeti Nano is our favorite USB microphone and Amazon's Cyber Monday deal knocks $20 off. Capture legendary Blue broadcast sound with exceptional presence and detail for podcasting, YouTube productions, game streaming, conference calls and voice-over work.

The Blue Yeti Nano is a more affordable alternative to the $139 Blue Yeti. It features 2 custom mic capsules to deliver professional-level quality voice recording and streaming. It's also a favorite among Twitch streamers, YouTube creators, and musicians.

In our Blue Yeti Nano review, we praise its excellent broadcast sound quality, polar patterns options and solid build quality. We also like its professional look and feel and gave it a rare 5 out of 5-star rating and our Editor's Choice award.

Like its pricier siblings, the Yeti Nano is plug and play ready for PC, Mac and Chrome OS. It captures 24-bit/48kHz which is higher than big brother Yeti's 16-bit/48kHz audio recording. Design-wise, it's made of aluminum metal alloy which affords it a solid build and heft.

Whether you want to finally start that podcast, Twitch channel or shopping for someone else, the Blue Yeti Nano is a wise choice.

If you're on a smaller budget, Amazon also offers the Blue Snowball Ice USB microphone for $39 ($10 off).

Here are the best Blue Yeti Cyber Monday deals you can still get.

Blue Yeti Cyber Monday deals still available

Blue Yeti USB Microphone: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon Blue Yeti USB Microphone: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon

Now $30 off, the Blue Yeti is one of the best USB microphones to buy. It's perfect for Twitch streamers, YouTube creators, musicians, and everyone in between.

Blue Yeti X - World of Warcraft: was $199 now $99 @ Best Buy Blue Yeti X - World of Warcraft: was $199 now $99 @ Best Buy

Best Buy truly offers the best buy on the Blue Yeti X, taking $100 off just in time for Cyber Monday. It's an unbeatable price, and the sleek grey and gold design is attractive enough to overlook the subtle World of Warcraft logo even for those who don't play.

Blue Yeticaster: was $199 now $189 @ Amazon Blue Yeticaster: was $199 now $189 @ Amazon

The Blue Yeticaster is seeing a small price decrease by $10 in this Cyber Monday deal. This microphone is ideal for those who need a boom mic that can be mounted onto nearby objects for convenient use. In my experience, having your mic ontop of a desk can create a number of issues, including it being too far away for the best possible audio quality and keyboard or mouse use creating vibrations throughout the microphone.

Blue Yeti X: was $169 now $139 @ Best Buy Blue Yeti X: was $169 now $139 @ Best Buy

If WoW isn't your thing, you can still get the plain Blue Yeti X for a good deal. Save $30 on this sturdy yet classy USB mic. Whether you're chatting, streaming, or even doing voice overs, you won't be disappointed in the Blue Yeti X.

The Blue Yeti Nano is now $20 off in this Cyber Monday Deal. This is a great deal for those who need something on the cheaper side, but if you have the extra twenty dollars to spend on the standard Blue Yeti, that might be a solid alternative. While the Nano can handle Carioid and Omni patterns, the standard Yeti can also do Figure-8 and Stereo. However, the Nano is far smaller, making it better for those who work on the go or in tight spaces.