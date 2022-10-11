Better than October Prime Day: Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 2-in-1 tablet for just $189

The Microsoft Store is following the trend of rolling out early holiday deals. For a limited time, the Windows software maker is slashing up to 50% off select Intel PC (opens in new tab)s from top-rated brands.

As part of its October sales event, the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i is just $189. This detachable 2-in-1 normally retails for $379, so that's 50% off. This one of the best Prime Early Access tablet alternative deals in town.

Save 50% on the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i. It has a detachable keyboard and folio kickstand for use in tablet and viewing mode. Powered by Windows 11, it's a more affordable Surface device alternative. The tablet in this deal has a 10.3 inch (1920 x 1080) touch display, 1.1-GHz Intel Celeron N4020 dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage.

Lenovo's 10.3 inch IdeaPad Duet 3i is the Windows11-powered variant of its beloved Chrome OS-charged 10.1 inch Chromebook Duet . Like its sibling, it boasts a sleek, versatile, portable design.

The detachable 2-in-1 in this deal has a 10.3 inch (1920 x 1080) touch display, 1.1-GHz Intel Celeron N4020 dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. This is all you need for the basics like creating docs, emailing, web browsing and streaming content. While multitasking should be decent, don't expect it to run power-hogging demanding apps.

We didn't test this Windows version, however, we gave the Lenovo Chromebook Duet a high rating of 4 out of 5-stars. We found its flexible design, good performance and incredibly low price impressive. And unlike many of today's more costly 2-in-1 devices, it ships with its own keyboard attachment.

The tablet in this deal affords you the same luxury so you won't need to purchase a separate accessory for typing.