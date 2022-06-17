Best Buy Apple flash sale: up to $200 off M1 MacBooks, up to $150 off iPad and more

Best Buy's Apple flash sale (opens in new tab) offers excellent discounts on the entire Apple ecosystem. For a limited time, save up to $200 on MacBooks, up to $150 on iPads, up to $800 off iPhones, and more.

As part of the sale, you can get the M1 Pro MacBook Pro for $1,799 (opens in new tab)which is $200 off given it normally retails for $1,999. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen for this MacBook and one of the best weekend deals you can get.

Although the new M2 MacBook Pro is now available for preorder, the M1 Pro MacBook Pro is no slouch. One of the best laptops for power-users, the MacBook Pro in this deal packs a 14.2-inch mini-LED backlit display, Apple's M1 Pro 8-core CPU and 16GB of RAM. The laptop's 512GB of SSD storage and 14-core GPU makes it suitable for gaming and video editing.

As per our M1 Pro MacBook Pro 14 review, we love the laptop's elegant design, stunning display and generous port selection. We rate the M1 Pro MacBook Pro at total of 4 out of 5-stars for its excellent performance and long battery life. It's the Editor's Choice laptop for power-users.

If you're in the market for a super-charged everyday laptop, the M1 Pro MacBook Pro is a solid buy.

And that's just the tip of the iceberg. See more of the top deals from Best Buy's Apple flash sale below.

Best Buy Apple flash deals

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad Air 4: was $599 now $449 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save up to $150 on the Apple iPad Air at Best Buy. The best tablet for most people, it's lightweight, slim, and speedy. With Apple's speedy A14 Bionic chip, the new iPad Air delivers excellent performance and good battery life.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 13: up to $800 off w/ trade-in @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Browse Best Buy's Apple flash deals an you'll see you can save up to $800 on the iPhone 13. To get this deal you must activate your new iPhone and trade-in an eligible device. The base model iPhone 13 packs a 6.1-inch OLED display, Apple's new A15 Bionic chip, 4-core GPU and up to 512GB of storage.

(opens in new tab) Apple Pencil 2nd Generation: from $79 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save on must-have Apple accessories like the Apple Pencil 2 which is now $79 ($20 off) in Best Buy's Apple flash sale. Apple Pencil 2 provides you with pixel-perfect precision for drawing, sketching, coloring, taking notes, and more on the iPad Air (4th generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd and 4th generation), and iPad Pro 11-inch (1st and 2nd generation).