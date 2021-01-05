Be quick! Lenovo Yoga C940 is now $450 off — this laptop deal won’t be around for long

Looking to get flexible (with your laptop choice) in 2021? We have an amazing deal on Lenovo’s critically acclaimed 2-in-1 laptop that may just help you with that!

You can get the Lenovo Yoga C940 for just $949 with an eCoupon on Lenovo.com right now. That is a huge $450 saving and a much easier cost to stomach than $1,399.

Lenovo Yoga C940: was $1399.99 now $949.99

The Editor’s Choice Lenovo Yoga C940 packs a 14-inch, 1080p touch display, 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G processor, 12GB of DDR4 RAM and a 256GB SSD — all in a slim, svelte body that weighs in at just under 3 pounds. Built for portability, this is a great 2-in-1. View Deal

Why struggle with the choice between a laptop and a tablet when you could get a 2-in-1? In this category, the Lenovo Yoga C940 is up there as one of the best — packing a gorgeous touch display and powerful specs.

The C940 comes with a 14-inch IPS display at 1080p resolution with 400 nits of brightness (with both touch and built-in pen support), a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor, integrated Iris Plus graphics, 12GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 256GB PCIe SSD.