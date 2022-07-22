Back-to-school deal: Save $135 on the new Dell XPS 13 Plus 12th Gen Intel laptop

The new Dell XPS 13 Plus with 12th Gen Intel CPU is a formidable M2 MacBook alternative. And for a limited time, you can net extra savings on Dell's newly Ubuntu certified (opens in new tab) flagship laptop.

Right now, you can get the Dell XPS 13 Plus for $1,714 (opens in new tab) via coupon, "100OFF1499" at Dell. Formerly $1,849, that's $135 and the lowest price ever for this configuration. This is one of the best back-to-school laptop deals we've seen all month.

Save $135 on the new Dell XPS 13 Plus 12th Gen Intel laptop via coupon, "100OFF1499" at Dell. This configuration has a 13.4- inch 3.5K (3456 x 2160) OLED touch screen with 400 nits of brightness for an immersive viewing experience. It's powered by a 3.5-GHz 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1260U 10-core CPU coupled with 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 512GB SSD. Powered by Windows 11 Home, Dell XPS Plus owners have the option of installing Ubuntu 22.04 LTS for a more customized user experience.

The 2022 Dell XPS 13 Plus is its most powerful laptop to date. It runs on Intel's latest 12the Gen Intel processor, and brings a whole new design and security enhancements to the series. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.4- inch 3.5K (3456 x 2160) OLED touch screen, 3.5-GHz Intel Core i7-1260U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and 512GB SSD.

As we note in our 2022 Dell XPS 13 Plus hands-on review, this release ditches the Fn key row and touchpad. Dell engineers used the extra room to install larger fans into the laptop. According to Dell, the new cooling system increases airflow by up to 55% over the previous-gen model.

For fast and secure logins, the XPS 13 Plus employs ExpressSign-in and Windows Hello. The laptop's integrated IR camera allows for Windows Hello-enabled facial recognition.

Despite the overhaul, the new Dell XPS 13 Plus remains as portable as ever. With a weight of 2.7 pounds and 0.6 inches thin, it's on par with the Dell XPS 13 OLED (2.8 pounds, 06 pounds) and Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 (2.8 pounds, 06 inches).

As with most of today's ultraportable laptops, ports on the Dell XPS 13 Plus are minimalist. It equips you with 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, and ships with a USB-C to USB-A 3.0 adapter and USB-C to 3.5mm headset adapter. If you require more ports, we recommend you invest in a USB Type-C hub.

Overall, the Dell XPS 13 Plus is a solid buy if you're looking for a workhorse for the classroom or the boardroom.