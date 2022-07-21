Back-to-school deal knocks $350 off Microsoft Surface Pro 8 with keyboard bundle

Microsoft's Surface Pro 8 is among our top picks for best tablets for a number of reasons. It has a stunning display, top tier webcam, powerful performance, and doubles as a laptop.

Right now, you can get the Surface Pro 8 with Keyboard Bundle for $899 at Best Buy. It usually retails for $1,249, so that's $350 off its normal price. Not only is this the lowest price ever for this Surface Pro 8 bundle, it's one of the best tablet deals in town. Microsoft has it for the same price.

At $350 off, the Surface Pro 8 with Keyboard Bundle is at its lowest price yet. Our favorite 2-in-1 tablet, it scored a high rating of 4 out of 5 stars with us for its gorgeous display, powerful performance and excellent webcam. The tablet in this deal has a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) touch screen, 2.4-GHz Intel Evo Core i5-1145G7 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of fast SSD storage. Microsoft offers this same deal.

The beloved Surface Pro is Microsoft's most powerful 2-in-1 tablet. It has a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) touch screen, 2.4-GHz Intel Evo Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD. For that familiar laptop feel, this particular tablet ships with a Surface Pro Keyboard (valued at $139).

In our Microsoft Surface Pro 8 review, we found its gorgeous display and strong performance impressive. We also love its dual Thunderbolt 4 port array and excellent webcam. We gave the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 a rating of 4 of 5 stars and our coveted Editor's Choice award.

During performance tests, the Surface Pro juggled everything we threw its way. In one test, we bombarded it with 24 Chrome browser tabs. Two streamed YouTube videos at 1080p and two ran Twitch streams. The Surface Pro 8 didn't even flinch. Our review unit had an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU and 16GB of RAM.

With a weight of 1.96 pounds and measuring 11.3 x 8.2 x 0.37 inches, the Surface Pro 8 is slightly heavier but narrower than the Surface Pro 7 (1.74 pounds, 11.5 x 7.9 x 0.33 inches). It's lighter and thinner than the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2.9 pounds, 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches).

Port-wise, the Surface Pro 8 affords you two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a Surface Connect port and Microsoft’s excellent magnetic charging port. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack on board and Surface Type Cover port.

The Surface Pro 8 is a solid choice if you're looking for the best convertible tablet PC there is. As with all Surface deals, this one won't last long, so we recommend you grab it while you still can.