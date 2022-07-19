Back-to-school deal: Dell G15 gaming laptop with RTX 3050Ti GPU for $799

Dell Black Friday in July sale features the best back-to-school deals of the season. The PC maker is slashing up to $500 off its best laptops like the Dell G15 — one of the best gaming laptops around.

As part of the sale, you can get the Dell G15 RTX 3050Ti Gaming Laptop for just $799 (opens in new tab). That's $369 off its former price of $1,169 and a great price for this configuration. This is one of the best gaming laptop deals we've tracked all summer.

(opens in new tab) Dell G15 RTX 3050Ti Gaming Laptop: was $1,169 now $799 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

Now $369 off, this Dell G15 gaming laptop is engineered to elevate your gameplay. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 120Hz display and runs on a 2.6-GHz Intel Core i5-11260H 6-core CPU coupled with 8GB RAM. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050Ti GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory handles graphics while a speedy 512GB SSD safekeeps your important files.

Although we didn't test it, Dell G15 reviews rate it 4.2 out of 5-stars on Dell's website. Proud Dell G15 owners praise the laptop's blazing fast performance, support for intense games, and awesome speakers.

At 5.8 pounds and 14 x 10.7 x 0.98 inches, the Dell G15 is on par with its competitors. It's slightly lighter than the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition (5.4 pounds, 14.1 x 10.8 x 1 inches) and Alienware m15 R4 (5.3 pounds, 14.2 x 10.9 x 0.7~0.8 inches).

If you're bargain hunting for a budget-friendly gaming rig, you can't go wrong with the Dell G15.

