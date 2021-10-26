Asus ZenBook 14 with AMD Ryzen 5 drops to just $599

The Asus ZenBook 14 is one of the best 14-inch laptops for the money. It's durable, super portable and now — it's cheaper than ever.

Currently, Walmart offers the Asus ZenBook 14 AMD Ryzen Laptop for $599. That's $200 off its normal price of $799 and its lowest price yet. By comparison, it undercuts Best Buy's current price by $20.

This is one of the best early Black Friday laptop deals you can get right now.

Asus ZenBook 14 deal

Image Asus ZenBook 14: was $799 now $599 @ Walmart

Now $200 off in this early Black Friday deal, the Asus ZenBook 14 (Q408UG-211.BL) is at its lowest price yet. The laptop in this deal features a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.1-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. Suitable for light gaming, it houses Nvidia GeForce MX450 graphics. View Deal

Asus really put its foot into the ZenBook 14's engineering — from its military-grade durability to its powerful performance. Built for maximum productivity, it offers a comfortable typing experience and a battery that lasts up to 10 hours per charge.

While we didn't test this AMD model, in our Asus ZenBook 14 (Intel) review, we praised its solid performance, crisp speakers and colorful display. We expect the laptop in this deal to deliver strong performance for everyday productivity and entertainment applications.

Measuring 12.6 x 7.8 x 0.7 inches with a weight of 2.7 pounds, the ZenBook 14 is one of the lighter 14-inch laptops out there. It's on par with the Acer Swift 3 (2.6 pounds, 12.7 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches), and lighter than the HP Envy 14 (3.3 pounds, 12.3 x 8.8 x 0.7 inches).

Connectivity-wise the ZenBook 14 supplies you with two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, a USB 3.0 Type-A port, and an HDMI port. There's also a 3.5mm jack onboard for connecting wired headphones or speakers.

Now at its lowest price ever, the Asus ZenBook 14 ticks off all the boxes if portability, durability and power are important to you.