Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 with RTX 3060 gets $250 price drop — cheaper than Black Friday

Black Friday 2021 may have come and gone, but that's not stopping Best Buy from offering an even better price cut on the impressive Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 fitted with an RTX 3060 GPU.



Right now, you can grab the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 with a $250 discount at Best Buy. That's cheaper than the $200 price cut that was going around during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which means gamers are getting more value out of the longest-lasting gaming laptop ever — all in a classy Moonlight White design.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 deal

At $250 off, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is one of the best gaming laptops for the money. It packs a 14-inch 1080p display with a 144Hz refresh rate, an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and an RTX 3060 GPU. It's the perfect laptop deal for students who want a school laptop that can double as a top gaming rig.

Asus manufacturers some of the industry's best gaming laptops and the ROG Zephyrus G14 is tangible proof. This Zephyrus G14 packs a 14-inch 1080p LCD with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate, a speedy AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS CPU, 16GB of RAM, a whopping 1TB SSD, and an Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU. That's more than enough oomph for casual players of the best PC games and everyday multitasking.

In our Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 review, which didn't even have today's standard of specs, we were impressed by its killer AMD and Nvidia performance and lightning-fast SSD. We especially appreciate the laptop's epic battery life, which lasted a record-breaking 11 hours and 32 minutes in our battery test (by comparison, the average for mainstream gaming laptops is 4:26). We gave the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 a perfect 5 out of 5-star rating and the Editor's Choice award.



Now at $250 off, this is your best chance to grab one of the best gaming laptops on the market.