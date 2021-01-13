Asus ROG Strix Scar with RTX 2070 Super graphics now just under $2,000

The Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 is one of the best gaming laptops for esports. And for a limited time, you can experience the overall powerful performance of this beastly 17-inch laptop for less.

Currently, Amazon has the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 with RTX 2070 Super GPU on sale for $1,999.99. Usually, this machine retails for $2,200, so that's $200 off its normal price. Rarely on sale, it's the second lowest price we've seen for this configuration laptop. It's one of the best gaming laptop deals out there right now.

Asus ROG Strix Scar deal

As for specs, the ROG Strix Scar in this deal packs a 17.3-inch, 300Hz 1080p IPS display, a 2.3-GHz Core i7-10875H octa-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a speedy 1TB SSD. For graphics handling, it houses a GeForce RTX 2070 Super GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory.

While we didn't test this 17-inch model, in our Asus Strix Scar 15 review, we praised the laptop's attractive, gorgeous RGB design, 300Hz vivid display, and overall performance.

When it comes to design, the ROG Strix Scar is simply captivating. Its blackout finish chassis is accentuated with a cool-looking RGB lighting effects bar underneath. Meanwhile, the highlight of ROG Strix Scar's 1080p display is the 300Hz refresh rate. Not only does this make fast-action games remarkably smooth, it also benefits esports gamers with instant feedback.

At 6.3 pounds and 15.7 x 11.6 x 1.1 inches, the ROG Strix Scar 17 is lighter than competitors like the Alienware m17 R3 (6.6 pounds, 15.7 x 11.8 x 0.7~0.8-inches). It’s much lighter than the Acer Predator Triton 900 (9 pounds, 16.9 x 11.9 x 0.9 inches), MSI GT76 Titan (9.9 pounds, 15.6 x 12.9 x 1.3~1.7 inches) and Asus ROG Mothership (10.5 pounds, 16.1 x 12.6 x 1.2 inches).

If you're in the market for a powerful RTX 2070 CPU gaming laptop under $2,000, the Asus ROG Strix Scar is a solid buy.