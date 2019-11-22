Asus has a huge Black Friday laptop deal right now with the $249 VivoBook 15

Black Friday deals have basically already started, and right now you can get the Asus VivoBook 15 from Walmart for just $249, which is crazy cheap for a 15-inch laptop.

While we haven't reviewed the Asus Vivobook 15 laptop, the machine offers some solid components for the price, like an AMD Ryzen 3 3200U, 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. It's hard to pick up a laptop with an SSD for that price, even if it is a small amount of storage.

Asus VivoBook 15: was $349 now $249 @ Walmart

The VivoBook 15 sports a lightweight design, at 3.5 pounds, and packs in some decent components for the price, like an AMD Ryzen 3 3200U and a 128GB SSD. It's 15.6-inch panel also has impressively thin bezels, which most cheap laptops don't have.View Deal

The Asus Vivobook 15 is light, at 3.5 pounds, and offers thin bezels on a 15.6-inch panel, which is impressive for a cheap laptop. According to Walmart, the battery can last up to 8 hours on a charge, but I'd be skeptical if I were you, as most marketing battery life numbers don't account for real world use.

This machine has quite a few number of ports, including three USB Type-A ports, an HDMI port, a USB Type-C port, a headphone jack and a microSD card slot. For just $249, is the Asus Vivobook a potential contender for our best laptops under $300? Well, we won't know for sure until we get our hands on it, so keep in mind that we can't necessarily vouch for this laptop.

We're uncertain how long this sale will go on, so stay tuned to our best Black Friday deals and best Cyber Monday deals hubs to see more hot products on sale.