Trending

Asus has a huge Black Friday laptop deal right now with the $249 VivoBook 15

By News 

Get this 15-inch laptop for just under $300

(Image credit: Asus)

Black Friday deals have basically already started, and right now you can get the Asus VivoBook 15 from Walmart for just $249, which is crazy cheap for a 15-inch laptop.

While we haven't reviewed the Asus Vivobook 15 laptop, the machine offers some solid components for the price, like an AMD Ryzen 3 3200U, 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. It's hard to pick up a laptop with an SSD for that price, even if it is a small amount of storage.

Asus VivoBook 15: was $349 now $249 @ Walmart
The VivoBook 15 sports a lightweight design, at 3.5 pounds, and packs in some decent components for the price, like an AMD Ryzen 3 3200U and a 128GB SSD. It's 15.6-inch panel also has impressively thin bezels, which most cheap laptops don't have.View Deal

The Asus Vivobook 15 is light, at 3.5 pounds, and offers thin bezels on a 15.6-inch panel, which is impressive for a cheap laptop. According to Walmart, the battery can last up to 8 hours on a charge, but I'd be skeptical if I were you, as most marketing battery life numbers don't account for real world use. 

This machine has quite a few number of ports, including three USB Type-A ports, an HDMI port, a USB Type-C port, a headphone jack and a microSD card slot. For just $249, is the Asus Vivobook a potential contender for our best laptops under $300? Well, we won't know for sure until we get our hands on it, so keep in mind that we can't necessarily vouch for this laptop.

We're uncertain how long this sale will go on, so stay tuned to our best Black Friday deals and best Cyber Monday deals hubs to see more hot products on sale.

Rami Tabari

As soon as Rami Tabari sprung out of the College of Staten Island, he hit the ground running as a Staff Writer for Laptop Mag. He reviews every shape and form of a laptop as well as all sorts of cool tech. You can find him sitting at his desk surrounded by a hoarder's dream of laptops, and when he navigates his way out to civilization, you can catch him watching really bad anime or playing some kind of painfully difficult game. He’s the best at every game and he just doesn’t lose. That’s why you’ll occasionally catch his byline in Tom’s Guide, taking on the latest Souls-like challenge.